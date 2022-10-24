Home The 11 Best Casserole Carriers For Every Kind Of Home Cook Because every holiday, potluck and meal-train deserves a 9x13 dish served in style By Mary Alice Russell Mary Alice Russell Mary Alice Russell is a Southern Living fellow who is starting her career in lifestyle journalism. Primarily focused on social media and digital production, Mary Alice is excited to hone her skills and dedicate her professional life to beautiful things, from homes to hearts.A recent graduate of Washington and Lee University, Mary Alice majored in journalism and art history. At W&L, she was co-editor-in-chief of her school paper, The Ring-tum Phi, with her best friend and interned for The Welcome Home Podcast. Now based in Birmingham, Alabama, Mary Alice is a Virginia native who is proud to hail from the land of ham and peanuts. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Vera Bradley When it comes to casseroles, you can trust that every Southerner has a recipe or two up his or her sleeve to bring to any type of event. From a family reunion to a church potluck, we will always show up with a favorite dish. However, figuring out what to carry our prized casseroles in can be a bit of a challenge. Yes, we have the dish that we baked our precious side in and its matching lid, but that glass or ceramic dish does not hold its heat or stay cool, making our famous mac and cheese a cold brick instead of a ready-to-serve masterpiece. We've got the solution: casserole carriers. Yes, you've heard of casserole carriers before, but they've recently had a bit of a renaissance. These must-have kitchen tools turn your simple casserole dish into a tool to help your food retain its temperature so it's ready to serve as soon as you arrive. We've pulled together a handful of casserole carriers that come with rave reviews and promising details that make us believe we might have found the perfect solution to this home cook headache. We have selections for every type of cook, keeping both style and function top of mind. Whether you are bringing a dish to a holiday dinner or taking something to a tailgate, you'll find a carrier that makes the most of your beloved recipes. MIER Insulated Double Casserole Carrier Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com On your way to your child's football game or visiting your alma mater? You might need more than just one dish to feed your hungry team. With over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, you can be sure that this double casserole carrier gets the job done. The kitchen must-have is complete with an extra top pocket to hold cutlery for serving and performance technology to ensure your dish stays cool or warm. Pyrex® Portables Turquoise Rectangular Bag Courtesy of Pyrex BUY IT: $11; pyrex.com This tried-and-true carrier is no frills, but it sure is a fan-favorite. Reviewers say the dish is "exactly what I ordered" and "well worth the money," and who are we to argue with them? At just $11, this carrier is also the most affordable option on this list. OXO Insulated Bakeware Carrier Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $29.99; amaon.com Sometimes you want a carrier that is just as organized as you are. This OXO insulated bakeware carrier fits most 9x13 dishes, is easy to clean and has a pocket made specifically for extra cutlery, napkins and anything else you might need. The sleek design also makes sure that your fellow feasters know this is not-your-mama's casserole. Monogrammed Casserole Carrier Courtesy of Marley Lilly BUY IT: $49.99; marleylilly.com When you go to a potluck, countless people bring casseroles and casserole carriers, and sometimes it can be hard to tell if you are leaving with all your belongings. Marley Lilly's monogrammed carrier solves this issue with a little personalization. Don't be surprised if all the ladies in your book club ask where you like to shop for your kitchen tools. VP Home Double Casserole Insulated Travel Carry Bag Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com When you go and visit your loved ones over the holidays, you can't leave your signature dish at home. This casserole carrier has nearly 2,000 rave reviews on Amazon that prove that it's worthy of an introduction to the whole family. Hold Everything Insulated Small Rectangular Food Carrier Courtesy of Williams Sonoma BUY IT: $59.95; williamssonoma.com You might have a friend that swears by Williams Sonoma for all of her kitchen items and pantry staples. This casserole carrier fits her criteria. Made with a water-resistant lining and reinforced handles to keep your hands from feeling the heat, this bag will dazzle even the harshest critic. FE Expandable Insulated Casserole Carrier Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com For less than $30, this top-rated Amazon pick is great for carrying a casserole or two. With an expandable compartment, this double bag will carry you through large family gatherings. Vera Bradley Casserole Carrier Courtesy of Vera Bradley BUY IT: $45, verabradley.com It is always fun to bring a little color and flavor into your cooking, so why not extend that vibrancy to your carrier? We all know and love Vera Bradley, and these patterns are sure to please most any home cook. Hot Date Casserole Carrier Courtesy of Scout BUY IT: $42; scoutbags.com If you thought you were too cool to have a casserole carrier, think again. Our friends at Scout Bags have fun patterns with even better banes, like this one: Cindy Clawford. This stylish carrier also delivers on function, retaining the heat of your piping hot casseroles. Picnic Time Potluck Casserole Tote Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue BUY IT: $41.95; saksfifthavenue.com It's safe to say that this stylish design has almost everything you could ever dream of to carry your casserole. From a label that you can put your name on, to a place between the handles to put your serving spoon, to a generously sized upper compartment for putting all of your fixings, this casserole carrier is the little black bag of Southern cuisine. Portable Casserole Expandable Insulated Food Carrier Courtesy of Wayfair BUY IT: $89.95; wayfair.com If you are always on the hunt for new ways to keep your food warm, look no further. This casserole carrier is basically a portable oven. Just plug in this kitchen and your food will stay warm throughout the potluck. Was this page helpful? 