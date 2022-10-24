The 11 Best Casserole Carriers For Every Kind Of Home Cook

Because every holiday, potluck and meal-train deserves a 9x13 dish served in style

By
Mary Alice Russell
Photo of Mary Alice Russell
Mary Alice Russell

Mary Alice Russell is a Southern Living fellow who is starting her career in lifestyle journalism. Primarily focused on social media and digital production, Mary Alice is excited to hone her skills and dedicate her professional life to beautiful things, from homes to hearts.

A recent graduate of Washington and Lee University, Mary Alice majored in journalism and art history. At W&L, she was co-editor-in-chief of her school paper, The Ring-tum Phi, with her best friend and interned for The Welcome Home Podcast. Now based in Birmingham, Alabama, Mary Alice is a Virginia native who is proud to hail from the land of ham and peanuts.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Vera Bradley Casserole Carrier
Photo: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

When it comes to casseroles, you can trust that every Southerner has a recipe or two up his or her sleeve to bring to any type of event. From a family reunion to a church potluck, we will always show up with a favorite dish. However, figuring out what to carry our prized casseroles in can be a bit of a challenge. Yes, we have the dish that we baked our precious side in and its matching lid, but that glass or ceramic dish does not hold its heat or stay cool, making our famous mac and cheese a cold brick instead of a ready-to-serve masterpiece. We've got the solution: casserole carriers.

Yes, you've heard of casserole carriers before, but they've recently had a bit of a renaissance. These must-have kitchen tools turn your simple casserole dish into a tool to help your food retain its temperature so it's ready to serve as soon as you arrive. We've pulled together a handful of casserole carriers that come with rave reviews and promising details that make us believe we might have found the perfect solution to this home cook headache. We have selections for every type of cook, keeping both style and function top of mind. Whether you are bringing a dish to a holiday dinner or taking something to a tailgate, you'll find a carrier that makes the most of your beloved recipes.

MIER Insulated Double Casserole Carrier

MIER Insulated Double Casserole Carrier
Courtesy of Amazon
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

On your way to your child's football game or visiting your alma mater? You might need more than just one dish to feed your hungry team. With over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, you can be sure that this double casserole carrier gets the job done. The kitchen must-have is complete with an extra top pocket to hold cutlery for serving and performance technology to ensure your dish stays cool or warm.

Pyrex® Portables Turquoise Rectangular Bag

Pyrex® Portables Turquoise Rectangular Bag for 3-quart Baking Dish
Courtesy of Pyrex
BUY IT: $11; pyrex.com

This tried-and-true carrier is no frills, but it sure is a fan-favorite. Reviewers say the dish is "exactly what I ordered" and "well worth the money," and who are we to argue with them? At just $11, this carrier is also the most affordable option on this list.

OXO Insulated Bakeware Carrier

OXO Insulated Bakeware Carrier
Courtesy of Amazon
BUY IT: $29.99; amaon.com

Sometimes you want a carrier that is just as organized as you are. This OXO insulated bakeware carrier fits most 9x13 dishes, is easy to clean and has a pocket made specifically for extra cutlery, napkins and anything else you might need. The sleek design also makes sure that your fellow feasters know this is not-your-mama's casserole.

Monogrammed Casserole Carrier

Monogrammed Casserole Carrier
Courtesy of Marley Lilly
BUY IT: $49.99; marleylilly.com

When you go to a potluck, countless people bring casseroles and casserole carriers, and sometimes it can be hard to tell if you are leaving with all your belongings. Marley Lilly's monogrammed carrier solves this issue with a little personalization. Don't be surprised if all the ladies in your book club ask where you like to shop for your kitchen tools.

VP Home Double Casserole Insulated Travel Carry Bag

VP Home Double Casserole Insulated Travel Carry Bag
Courtesy of Amazon
BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com

When you go and visit your loved ones over the holidays, you can't leave your signature dish at home. This casserole carrier has nearly 2,000 rave reviews on Amazon that prove that it's worthy of an introduction to the whole family.

Hold Everything Insulated Small Rectangular Food Carrier

Hold Everything Insulated Small Rectangular Food Carrier
Courtesy of Williams Sonoma
BUY IT: $59.95; williamssonoma.com

You might have a friend that swears by Williams Sonoma for all of her kitchen items and pantry staples. This casserole carrier fits her criteria. Made with a water-resistant lining and reinforced handles to keep your hands from feeling the heat, this bag will dazzle even the harshest critic.

FE Expandable Insulated Casserole Carrier

FE Casserole Carrier, Expandable Insulated Casserole Carrier
Courtesy of Amazon
BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com

For less than $30, this top-rated Amazon pick is great for carrying a casserole or two. With an expandable compartment, this double bag will carry you through large family gatherings.

Vera Bradley Casserole Carrier

Vera Bradley Casserole Carrier
Courtesy of Vera Bradley
BUY IT: $45, verabradley.com

It is always fun to bring a little color and flavor into your cooking, so why not extend that vibrancy to your carrier? We all know and love Vera Bradley, and these patterns are sure to please most any home cook.

Hot Date Casserole Carrier

HOT DATE CASSEROLE CARRIER
Courtesy of Scout
BUY IT: $42; scoutbags.com

If you thought you were too cool to have a casserole carrier, think again. Our friends at Scout Bags have fun patterns with even better banes, like this one: Cindy Clawford. This stylish carrier also delivers on function, retaining the heat of your piping hot casseroles.

Picnic Time Potluck Casserole Tote

Potluck Casserole Tote
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY IT: $41.95; saksfifthavenue.com

It's safe to say that this stylish design has almost everything you could ever dream of to carry your casserole. From a label that you can put your name on, to a place between the handles to put your serving spoon, to a generously sized upper compartment for putting all of your fixings, this casserole carrier is the little black bag of Southern cuisine.

Portable Casserole Expandable Insulated Food Carrier

Portable Casserole Expandable Insulated Food Carrier
Courtesy of Wayfair
BUY IT: $89.95; wayfair.com

If you are always on the hunt for new ways to keep your food warm, look no further. This casserole carrier is basically a portable oven. Just plug in this kitchen and your food will stay warm throughout the potluck.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
black-decker-powerseries-extreme-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-for-pets
The 36 Best Home Deals To Shop During Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, Starting At Just $9  
Roundup of Kitchen Deals
The Best Kitchen Deals You'll Find During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Our Favorite 9x13 Thanksgiving Sides That Feed a Crowd
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale—Here Are The Best Deals You Can Already Shop
This Top-Rated Casserole Carrier is Everything You Need for Your Next Potluck
This Top-Rated Casserole Carrier is Everything You Need for Your Next Potluck
Gifbera Pastry Cutter Blender
This Reliable Kitchen Tool Is A Must-Have For Easier Fall Baking—And It's Under $7 Right Now
Emilie Henry Baking Dish
The Best 9x13 Baking Dishes for Casseroles, Cakes, Cobblers, and More 
Cast iron tout
These Kitchen Deals Are Already Live Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Hearth & Hand Sale Tout
The Entire Hearth & Hand Line At Target Is On Sale For 25% Off Right Now—These Are Our Top 13 Picks
Great Jones Early Labor Day Sale
This Retro Cookware Brand Will Make You Feel Like You're Back in Grandma's Kitchen—and It's Having a Rare Sale
Le Creuset pumpkin bakeware
Le Creuset Just Released The Cutest Pumpkin-Shaped Cookware To Get You Ready For Fall
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with 2 Loop Handles
Amazon Prime Day Is Here, and These Kitchen Deals Have Us Doing Double Takes
Hostess Tips
Things Only Southerners Bring to Summer Potlucks
Reunion Pea Casserole
28 Crowd-Pleasing Casseroles Perfect for Church Potlucks
beach cooler
The Best Coolers of 2022: Perfect for Road Trips, Beach Vacations, Soccer Games, and More
Marbled Monogram Mug
Graduation Gift Ideas for Every Budget To Celebrate the Class of 2022