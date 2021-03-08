The 10 Best Cake Pans on Amazon, According to Thousands of Home Bakers

There are a few essential kitchen items every baker should have, and a cake pan is at the top of the list. If you're planning on impressing the masses with your incredible confections, finding a great cake pan is essential—not only for the end results, but also because the right pan makes the entire process simpler.
Whether you prefer a nonstick cake pan, a round cake pan, or even a silicone cake pan, the best one for your kitchen is the one that creates a perfectly even bake, retains the cake's shape, and makes the clean-up a breeze.
The 10 Best Cake Pans in 2021
Baking pans for cakes come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so it's important to understand exactly what you need before you shop. First, determine what shape and style you want your cake to be. Round cake pans are great for tiered or layered cakes and make decorating an effortless process. Square or rectangular cake pans are ideal for simple cakes or other baked desserts like brownies. Size should also be taken into consideration. While 9-inch cake pans are typically the standard size for baking, there are several variations in both round and rectangular cake pans, from 6-inch to 8-inch and all the way up to 10-inch.
If you know what you need but aren't sure where to shop for the best cake pans, Amazon is always a reliable source, simply by dint of the fact that there are so many different options. Whether you're searching for a round cake pan, a nonstick cake pan, or even a silicone baking cake pan, the online retailer offers countless highly-rated options.
To help you find the best baking pans for cakes, we sorted through thousands of customer reviews and identified the 10 best cake pans on Amazon. Shop the best of the best below—they're all under $30, too.
Bakers everywhere recognize USA Pan as one of the highest quality bakeware brands, so it only makes sense that its cake pan is highly rated. The highlight of this 9-inch round cake pan is the patented Americoat coating, a nonstick silicone coating that creates a quick and effortless release, and leaves nearly zero mess behind, according to reviews. “It releases a cake PERFECTLY with not a single crumb left on the pan,” wrote one customer.
Made with heavy gauge steel, this durable rectangular cake pan can withstand oven temperatures up to 500 degrees while still maintaining its shape. But it’s the convenient additions to this pan that have garnered thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon. Equipped with rubber grips, reviewers say this cake pan is sturdy and easy to handle. Reviewers also praise the matching snap-on lid for keeping food fresh and making it easy to transport. “The lid snaps on tight for a good seal,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it is “great for potlucks.”
If you’re looking for a classic square cake pan, look no further than this highly-rated set from Wilton. This matching set of two is ideal for baking layered cakes. Reviewers especially love the durable construction and deep shape that doesn’t warp and heats cakes evenly. One reviewer wrote, “They easily flipped out of the pan and had perfect straight sides for layering.”
Whether you want to bake a three-tiered cake or a simple single-layer round cake, this nonstick set is sure to get the job done. The pans range in size from 6-inch to 10-inch and are designed to create effortless removal of any baked good. Reviewers praise the nonstick surface and shape of these pans. “I've never had a cake bake so perfect before this product,” a customer wrote. “[It] popped right out of the pan after greasing and flouring, without parchment.”
If you want to effortlessly make a perfectly round cake, this 8-inch round cake pan is essential. The straight-sided construction ensures the cake has even sides and comes out cleanly. The silicone-based nonstick coating provides a quick release and makes clean up a breeze. And even though they’re nonstick, these pans also come equipped with convenient pre-cut parchment paper rounds to make removal even easier.
At just $10, this 9-inch cake pan is a great starter pan for any home baker. But don’t let the affordable price tag fool you: This cake pan doesn’t sacrifice quality for cost. Designed to be the standard size for most cake pans, this round cake pan checks all the boxes. Its heavy gauge aluminized steel construction allows for even heat distribution, while the nonstick coating makes transfer effortless. “This pan is sturdy and had a nice heft to it,” wrote a reviewer. “It's easy to clean and definitely on par with the level of quality I expect from Cuisinart.”
These aluminum cake pans from Wilton are praised most for their ability to distribute heat evenly. Reviewers also love that they’re lightweight but still feel sturdy and durable. For best results, these pans should be properly greased and floured before going into the oven to ensure an easier, cleaner removal process. One reviewer wrote, “I highly recommend these! They will not make your cake base darker, and allow for an even bake.”
If you plan on baking a cheesecake, an ice cream cake, or even a tart, it’s a good idea to have a springform pan on hand. Springform pans are designed to be removed after baking—simply unhook the latch and remove the sides and the bottom. This design ensures that the cake retains its shape and doesn’t have to be transferred to another dish. Reviewers praise this springform pan set for its sturdy construction and nonstick surface. “Pans are a nice heavy-duty weight,” wrote one reviewer. “The added value is that these pans come with the parchment inserts. That's going to save me so much time!
Another staple bakeware item is the bundt cake pan. Whether for special occasions or simply for the love of bundt cakes, these pans are essential for creating a perfectly-shaped bundt cake. This 6-cup bundt cake pan from Nordic Ware is praised for being lightweight, sturdy, and easy to clean. Reviewers also say that the convenient size of this pan makes it easy to use in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker for a quick bake. “Beautiful bundt pan, sturdy and baked goods pop right out!” wrote one customer.
Flexible and easy to use, silicone cake pans are ideal for delicate cakes like cheesecake, or even loaves of bread as they help retain their shape. Silicone pans are also extremely nonstick and easy to clean, as most things slide right off. One feature of this silicone cake pan that reviewers love is the rim that helps the pan keep its structure intact.