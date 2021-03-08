The 10 Best Cake Pans on Amazon, According to Thousands of Home Bakers

Baking pans for cakes come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so it's important to understand exactly what you need before you shop. First, determine what shape and style you want your cake to be. Round cake pans are great for tiered or layered cakes and make decorating an effortless process. Square or rectangular cake pans are ideal for simple cakes or other baked desserts like brownies. Size should also be taken into consideration. While 9-inch cake pans are typically the standard size for baking, there are several variations in both round and rectangular cake pans, from 6-inch to 8-inch and all the way up to 10-inch.