Amazon Is Slashing Prices Up to 63 Percent Off on Everything for Black Friday
No matter what you're shopping this holiday season, chances are it'll be on sale on Black Friday. And that includes must-have Le Creuset cookware, Madison Park cozy bedding, and smart home gadgets from Google that'll make life easier at unbeatable prices, starting at just $18. And fashion lovers, get excited because you'll also get to save nearly $90 on cute jeans, flannel and jackets, booties and more.
As shopping editors, we know a thing or two about finding the best deals out there. We did some serious digging and—we think you might want to sit down for this—Amazon is cutting prices up to 63 percent off on best-sellers and popular items that almost never go on sale. So get your credit cards out, your shopping list ready, and scroll through our list of the best Black Friday sales happening right now. Because once these holiday sales are done, they're done. What are you waiting for?
Feast your eyes on the most incredible deals from Lodge, KitchenAid, and Keurig right on Amazon now. You'll find up to 55 percent off Lodge cast iron skillets and grill pans that cook meat and grill veggies to perfection. People might just think you're a Michelin star chef. For soups and stews? The wildly popular Le Creuset sauteuse is the one to get. Not only does it have a beautiful (and colorful) enamel, but it's versatile for on-the-stove cooking and oven baking. And because mornings aren't the same without a cup of Joe, this now-$100 Keurig coffee maker brews your favorite blend with the push of a button.
Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals
- Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan, $19.90 (orig. $44.30)
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Dutch Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300)
- KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowl Set, $41.19 (orig. $57.99)
- Mueller 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer, $14.97 with coupon (orig. $47.99)
- Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $99.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $99.99 (orig. $119.99)
Can't wait to cuddle in bed? This stylish comforter set from Madison Park is as pretty as a picture thanks to its colorful pattern and floral design. It also comes with everything you need to decorate your bed, including the comforter, sham, and decorative pillows, so you'll want to get it while it's $141 off. This Tuft & Needle mattress is also on an incredible deal: It's $252 off, bringing the price down to just $593. The bed is made with contouring memory foam and is moisture-wicking to prevent overheating. And if you hate stepping out of the shower onto a cold, tile floor, consider this Gorilla Grip chenille bath mat that stays in place and feels soft underfoot.
Best Black Friday Bedding and Bath Deals
- Madison Park Reversible Comforter Set, $82.95 (orig. $223.99)
- Casper Original Foam Mattress, $930.75 (orig. $1,095)
- Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, $593.25 with coupon (orig. $845)
- Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $32.50 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Hammam Linen Bath Towel Set, $33.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Gorilla Grip Original Chenille Bath Rug, $17.99 (orig. $24.99)
Looking to stock up on the latest clothing and fashion? These Levi's shaping skinny jeans are a great place to start. They flatter curves, have a good amount of stretch, and come in a ton of washes. Oh, and they're starting at just $40 right now. We're also loving this motorcycle-style suede jacket from Blank Nyc. The cropped jacket is made of real leather and looks effortlessly chic. You might consider it a big-ticket item, but now that it's 45 percent off, it's much more affordable. To dress up your feet, check out these Tommy Hilfiger booties that are extremely stylish, comfy, and are available in tan, black, and burgundy.
Best Black Friday Fashion Deals
- Dearfoams Mama Bear Slippers, Starting at $20.80 (orig. $34)
- Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, Starting at $39.99 (orig. $59.50)
- Merokeety T-Shirt Tie-Waist Dress, Starting at $26.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Mansy Long-Sleeve Mock Wrap Sweater Dress, Starting at $40.99 (orig. $50.99)
- Blank Nyc Cropped Suede Leather Jacket, Starting at $108.07 (orig. $198)
- Imily Bela Knitted Oversized Cardigan, Starting at $42.98 (orig. $59.99)
- Tommy Hilfiger Rezin 2 Zip Up Booties, Starting at $49.99 (orig. $110)
There has never been a better time to splurge on home gadgets than right now. Black Friday is the main shopping event to get items like Roomba robot vacuums and flat screen Roku TVs at a truly great price, and these are up to $120 off. If you're looking to control the temperature in your home, go with this Google thermostat that customizes how cool it is in your home and even turns itself off when you're out at work. And for those who love their TV, but wish they could stream their favorites from Netflix or Disney+, look no further than this Amazon Fire TV Stick that's 50 percent off.
Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals
- iRobot Roomba 692 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series Roku TV, $229.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Echo Dot Smart Speaker, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $179 (orig. $249)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Streaming Device, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
And for all other tech products that are designed for both work and play, this is the list for you. Apple MacBook Air laptops are up to $100 right now while these new AirPods Pro earbuds are 21 percent off on Amazon. Love an Android? Samsung's Galaxy tablet lets you stream, work, and game on the go and is $151 off, too. And fitness people, listen up: This new Fitbit fitness and wellness tracker keeps up with your steps and heartbeat, looks ultra sleek, and is going for only $100. Staying fit never looked so good.
Best Black Friday Tech Deals
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $899 (orig. $999)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $199.95)
- Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds, $197 (orig. $249)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $199 (orig. $279)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet, $499 (orig. $649.99)