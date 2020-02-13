The Best Bedding Sets for an Easy, All-in-One Purchase
There are many times in life when the ability to order à la carte is a welcome option, like when you're eating out at a restaurant and can't pick just one side. But when it comes to ordering bedding, bundling is best.
Not only does shopping for bedding essentials in a package deal allow you to redecorate a bedroom in one go, but it can also save you money: Items in a set typically cost less than what you'd pay for them individually. In fact, you can save 15 percent on everything included in the Classic Move-In Bundle from Brooklinen, and you'll save up to $229 when you purchase the Linen Starter Bedroom Bundle from Parachute.
What's Included in a Bedding Set?
While some bedding sets come with the whole kit and caboodle—a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, pillow cases, and a duvet cover—others simply offer matching sheets or comforters and shams. And thanks to so many direct-to-consumer brands, you no longer have to walk around a big-box store on the hunt for the perfect bed-in-a-bag (though you certainly still can).
With this list, we did the leg work for you: Every set included is the real deal, complete with a fitted and top sheet, duvet cover, and pillow cases. Some even have add-ons like pillows. But no matter what type of set you're looking for, there are so many stylish options to choose from, including sets in a light linen and a pretty print, as well as plenty of affordable buys with good reviews. We trust you'll find the best bedding set for your style, budget, and home—whatever that may be!
- Best Overall: Brooklinen Classic Move-In Bundle
- Best Affordable: Allswell Starter Bed Bundle
- Best on Amazon: CozyLux White Seersucker Comforter Set
- Best Classic: Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Starter Bundle
- Best Linen: Parachute Linen Starter Bedroom Bundle
- Best Percale: Snowe The Starter Sleep Bundle
- Best Egyptian Cotton: 10 Grove The Madison The Whole Shebang
- Best Sateen: Pottery Barn Essential Sateen Bedding Bundle
- Best Seersucker: Bedsure Bed in a Bag
- Best Printed: Hill House Home Botanical Bed Set
Best Overall: Brooklinen Classic Move-In Bundle
Although it's a bit of a splurge, this customizable bedding set is worth the cost. Complete with a comforter, a duvet cover, two pillows, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, it comes with everything you need to create a comfortable bed with a whole new look. Plus, you can individually select the size, weight, and fill of the comforter and pillows, as well as the color and pattern of the cooling percale sheets and duvet cover.
Material: 100% long staple cotton
Includes: Sheet bundle, 2 pillows, comforter
Best Affordable: Allswell Starter Bed Bundle
Allswell, a brand known for its affordable mattress-in-a-box, also offers comfy bedding essentials. With this starter pack, you can upgrade your duvet cover, flat sheet, fitted sheet, shams, and pillowcases all at once. Made of 100 percent organic cotton, the sheets have a 300 thread count for a worn-in softness.
Material: 100% organic cotton; 300 thread count percale
Includes: 1 duvet cover, 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 2 shams, and 2 pillowcases (twin includes 1 sham and 1 pillowcase)
Best on Amazon: CozyLux White Seersucker Comforter Set
Need a quick all-in-one purchase with good reviews? Head right over to Amazon. This set comes in four colors—white, black, and two shades of grey—and looks more expensive than the price tag implies thanks to simple stitching and a subtle seersucker print that adds texture allover. Best part: It's machine washable so you can easily keep it clean, even if go for the white.
Material: 100% microfiber
Includes: 1 comforter, 2 pillow shams, 2 pillowcases, 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet
Best Classic: Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Starter Bundle
For a highly considered yet classic look, the Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Bundle comes highly recommended. The brand claims it's made of the "highest quality threads" and "purest materials," and what's especially unique is the Farm to Finish endorsement, meaning you know exactly how your bed was made before even making it yourself.
Material: 100% organic cotton
Includes: 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 2 pillowcases, 1 duvet cover, 2 shams
Best Linen: Parachute Linen Starter Bedroom Bundle
Another all-in-one bundle, this set from Parachute includes a fitted sheet, a duvet insert and cover, and a pair of pillows with pillowcases. Shoppers also have the option to add a top sheet to complete the set and customize everything from the duvet insert's down type to the pillow density. But unlike the Brooklinen bundle, this set features linen bedding and comes at a slightly higher cost. Plus it's available in a wider variety of colors, including blush and coal.
Material: Linen made from pure European flax
Includes: 1 fitted sheet, 1 pillowcase set, 1 duvet cover, 1 duvet insert, 2 pillows
Best Percale: Snowe The Complete Sleep Bundle
For those who run hot, this bundle from Snowe includes percale sheets that keep you cool throughout the night. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, four pillowcases, a duvet cover, and two shams to overhaul your bedding in just one purchase. Choose from sophisticated solid colors like essential white, ashy gray, and slate blue before adding the set to your cart.
Material: Percale made from 500 thread count, Italian-milled long-staple cotton
Includes: 1 fitted Sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillow cases, 1 duvet cover
Best Egyptian Cotton: 10 Grove The Madison The Whole Shebang
Dubbed The Madison, this bedding is available in a few different bundle variations, but if you're looking to completely revamp a room's bedding, you'll want to go for The Whole Shebang. Exactly as it sounds, the set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a duvet cover. The sustainably made Egyptian cotton bedding comes from 10 Grove's own U.S.-based factory and is machine washable. You can also choose between breathable percale material and luxe sateen sheets.
Material: 100% extra-long staple Egyptian cotton
Includes: 1 flat and fitted sheet, 1 pair of pillowcases, 1 duvet cover
Best Sateen: Pottery Barn Essential Sateen Bedding Bundle
Sateen sheets are great for sleepers who get cold easily, as well as those you want a look with a bit shine. Made of 100% cotton sateen, we recommend this set for both function and aesthetic. The 300 thread count sheets feel silky smooth to the touch, while the crisp white color and loose-knit weave will add a luxurious upgrade to any bed instantly.
Material: 100% cotton sateen
Includes: 1 duvet cover, 2 shams, 1 sheet set (flat sheet, fitted sheet, 2 pillowcases)
Best Seersucker: Bedsure King in a Bag
This bed in a bag is no throwaway purchase! Rather, the 8-piece set comes highly recommended for design (hello, elongating vertical stripes!), material quality, and durability, making it a solid investment for a number of reasons. And with a less-than-$100 price tag, we'd argue that it's a smart purchase whether you're looking to try a new color in a bedroom, send a kid off to college, or upgrade a vacation home with a single click on Amazon.
Material: 240 GSM polyester
Includes: Comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, bed skirt, 2 pillow shams, 2 pillow cases
Best Printed: Hill House Home Botanical Bed Set
Hill House Home is best known for their infamous Nap Dress but there bedding collection is low-key, can't-miss product too. Each set is made a fabric that the brand describes as "soft and luxurious, with a slight sheen." If that's not enough to sell you, preview the three available floral prints to fit your Southern bedroom, whether you're looking for classic blue and white, pretty pink and green, or a bit of retro color. Coordinating Nap Dress encouraged but not required.
Material: 100% brushed cotton sateen
Includes: 4 pillowcases (2 for twin), 1 fitted sheet, 1 top sheet, and 1 duvet cover