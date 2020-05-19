11 Bar Carts for Every Type of Entertainer
In lieu of a liquor cabinet, choose a bar cart for storing and displaying your favorite beverages. Bar carts are pretty and practical pieces of furniture. In smaller dining room, a bar cart can double as a buffet table. Arrange one in the living room to fill a blank wall. Or display on the porch for an alfresco happy hour. This versatile decor piece can roll from room to room. Keep a well-stocked cart for entertaining guests. Follow this guide for setting up the ultimate bar cart, complete with stylish linens, barware, and other entertaining essentials. Here, 11 bar carts for any space for every type of entertainer.
BUY IT: Carlo Bar Cart, $598; sikadesignusa.com
Safavieh Lodi Tea Cart
Use this as a serving station for cocktails or a portable plant stand for seasonal blooms.
BUY IT: $114; lowes.com
Hull Bar Cart
Brighten the porch with a colorful cart. This piece easily folds up for off-season storage.
BUY IT: $88; wayfair.com
Monoco Bar Cart
Play up beachy style with a three-tiered rattan cart that has plenty of shelf space for entertaining essentials.
BUY IT: $548; serenaandlily.com
Boden Green Bar Cart
Get the garden party started by rolling out a sleek green cart.
BUY IT: $379; article.com
Folk Tray Bar Cart
This cart’s antique-inspired design mimics a console table. The tray-style top detaches for serving.
BUY IT: $210; birchlane.com
Global Caravan Marari Rattan Cart in Natural
Break out the booze with this budget-friendly rattan-and-cane cart.
BUY IT: $160; bedbathandbeyond.com
Champagne Gold and Marble 2 Tier Bar Cart
The marble and gold details of this cart’s Hollywood Regency-inspired design add instant glam to a dining room.
BUY IT: $200; worldmarket.com
Thora Spool Bar Cart
This timeless cart, with hand-carved spool legs, won’t go out of style.
BUY IT: $439; ballarddesigns.com
The Worth Rattan Bar Cart
Serve cocktails in style with a splurge-worthy cart by North Carolina-based Society Social. Customize the color of the framework to match your space.
BUY IT: from $715; shopsocietysocial.com
Elle Bar Cart
This trendy acrylic cart delivers modern flair without breaking the bank.
BUY IT: $157; target.com