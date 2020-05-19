11 Bar Carts for Every Type of Entertainer

In lieu of a liquor cabinet, choose a bar cart for storing and displaying your favorite beverages. Bar carts are pretty and practical pieces of furniture. In smaller dining room, a bar cart can double as a buffet table. Arrange one in the living room to fill a blank wall. Or display on the porch for an alfresco happy hour. This versatile decor piece can roll from room to room. Keep a well-stocked cart for entertaining guests. Follow this guide for setting up the ultimate bar cart, complete with stylish linens, barware, and other entertaining essentials. Here, 11 bar carts for any space for every type of entertainer.

BUY IT: Carlo Bar Cart, $598; sikadesignusa.com