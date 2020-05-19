11 Bar Carts for Every Type of Entertainer

Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Lydia Pursell

In lieu of a liquor cabinet, choose a bar cart for storing and displaying your favorite beverages. Bar carts are pretty and practical pieces of furniture. In smaller dining room, a bar cart can double as a buffet table. Arrange one in the living room to fill a blank wall. Or display on the porch for an alfresco happy hour. This versatile decor piece can roll from room to room. Keep a well-stocked cart for entertaining guests. Follow this guide for setting up the ultimate bar cart, complete with stylish linens, barware, and other entertaining essentials. Here, 11 bar carts for any space for every type of entertainer.

Safavieh Lodi Tea Cart

Courtesy of Lowe's

Use this as a serving station for cocktails or a portable plant stand for seasonal blooms.

BUY IT: $114; lowes.com

Hull Bar Cart

Courtesy of Wayfair

Brighten the porch with a colorful cart. This piece easily folds up for off-season storage.

BUY IT: $88; wayfair.com

Monoco Bar Cart

Courtesy of Serena & Lily

Play up beachy style with a three-tiered rattan cart that has plenty of shelf space for entertaining essentials.

BUY IT: $548; serenaandlily.com

Boden Green Bar Cart

Courtesy of Article

Get the garden party started by rolling out a sleek green cart. 

BUY IT: $379; article.com

Folk Tray Bar Cart

Courtesy of Birch Lane

This cart’s antique-inspired design mimics a console table. The tray-style top detaches for serving.

BUY IT: $210; birchlane.com

Global Caravan Marari Rattan Cart in Natural

Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

Break out the booze with this budget-friendly rattan-and-cane cart.

BUY IT: $160; bedbathandbeyond.com

Champagne Gold and Marble 2 Tier Bar Cart

Courtesy of World Market

The marble and gold details of this cart’s Hollywood Regency-inspired design add instant glam to a dining room.

BUY IT: $200; worldmarket.com

Thora Spool Bar Cart

Courtesy of Ballard Designs

This timeless cart, with hand-carved spool legs, won’t go out of style. 

BUY IT: $439; ballarddesigns.com

The Worth Rattan Bar Cart

Courtesy of Society Social

Serve cocktails in style with a splurge-worthy cart by North Carolina-based Society Social. Customize the color of the framework to match your space.  

BUY IT: from $715; shopsocietysocial.com

Elle Bar Cart

Courtesy of Target

This trendy acrylic cart delivers modern flair without breaking the bank.

BUY IT: $157; target.com

