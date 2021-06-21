The Best Bedding Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
The wait is over. After months of anticipation and speculation, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has officially arrived. Shoppers have only 48 hours to shop everything on their wish lists and score incredible markdowns on millions of products in various categories across the retailer's offerings. (To fully access all the deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member, so sign up for a free 30-day trial if you don't have an account.)
As we've mentioned, the possibilities are endless this Prime Day. Among all of the deals and discounts, we noticed standout markdowns on bedding, including essentials such as sheet sets, comforters, and pillowcases, plus decorative must-haves like throw blankets. This is the perfect opportunity to refresh your bedroom with new linens and textures-or take it as a sign to finally pursue that elegant aesthetic you have saved on your Pinterest board.
We found popular bedding brands like Casper, Bedsure, and more on sale for way less than normal, and you can get coverlets and cooling pillows for up to 30 percent off. If you're looking for a major sleep upgrade, you will be delighted to find both pillows and weighted blankets marked down, as well as plenty of sheets and comforters for up to 30 percent off. Here, shop the best Prime Day savings in bedding to give your bedroom a makeover.
Best Comforter and Duvet Cover Deals
- CoHome Queen Cooling Comforter, $29.74 (orig. $49.90); amazon.com
- Hansleep Lightweight Quilt Set, $27.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
- Mellanni 3-Piece Coverlet Set, $44.97 (orig. 54.97); amazon.com
Best Pillow Deals
- Casper Sleep Pillow, $52 (orig. $65); amazon.com
- Himoon 2-Pack Cooling Queen Pillows, $24.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
- Qutool 2-Pack Cooling Gel Pillows, $43.19 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com
Best Sheet and Pillowcase Deals
- LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, $37.95 (orig. $61.99); amazon.com
- Bedsure Bamboo Pillowcase Set, $12.99 (orig. 14.29); amazon.com
- Mellanni 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $32.97 (orig. $42.97); amazon.com
Best Weighted Blanket Deals
- ZonLi Weighted Blanket, $45.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- HomeSmart King-Sized Cooling Weighted Blanket, $164.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
- Waowoo Weighted Blanket, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Best Throw Blanket Deals
- Luxear Cooling Blanket, $28.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket, $30.59 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Dangtop Cooling Bamboo Throw Blanket, $23.19 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com