I Love a Good Bargain Buy, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Shopping on Prime Day
When it comes to shopping for your home, kitchen, or summer wardrobe, Amazon Prime Day is the time to buy. There are so many eye-catching sales that deserve your attention during Amazon's two-day shopping event going on right now, starting at just $5.
As a shopping editor, there's no way I won't be doing a little retail therapy myself. I love hunting for the best prices. and refuse to buy anything unless it's on sale. If you're the same way, get excited because with a Prime membership, you can find prices on everything from home decor to kitchen appliances to beauty essentials slashed in half, saving you hundreds on popular brands.
Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals
- Bourina Textured Throw Blanket, $15.99 (orig. $24.69)
- Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow, $69.99 (orig. $99)
- Mitilly Summer Sleeveless V-Neck Swing Dress, $30.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Zesica Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress, $28.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $4.98 (orig. $8.99)
- Rivet Geometric Ceramic Planter, $17.09 (orig. $20.87)
- Stori Clear Plastic Vanity Makeup Organizer, $10.99 (orig. $12.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $249.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $15.28 (orig. $26.68)
- Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor, $82.49 (orig. $99.95)
After combing through thousands of sales going on during Prime Day 2021, I've compiled a list of all the things I'm planning to shop or items that I've purchased recently and can't live without. My sights are set on affordable home staples as I look for a new apartment this year, including a Bourina textured throw blanket that comes 24 vibrant colors and has pretty tassels on the ends. For anyone looking for a new pillow, you have to consider the Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow that's up to $30 off. I have a contoured Tempur-Pedic pillow that has cradled my head and lulled me to sleep for the past year, and now I'll never go without one.
When I'm out and about, especially in the summertime, I ditch the jeans and throw on a flowy dress instead. As someone from South Florida, the heat is no joke, and that's where these cute swing dresses from Mitilly and maxi dresses from Zesica come in. Light and airy, they make the perfect summertime staple, and I'm loving this bohemian pattern on the maxi, too.
If you're looking for a few kitchen appliances and cookware at lower prices, Prime Day is the day to shop. Lodge's cast iron skillet, as well as the brand's popular enameled Dutch oven and casserole dish, is on sale. Plus, my mom has been talking about getting a food processor for a while, and this ultra-powerful one from Cuisinart would be the perfect gift.
There are also thousands of other Prime Day deals going on right this second, so there's plenty to shop. Want to see more items I'm shopping this year? Browse this curated list below to find some great budget finds.