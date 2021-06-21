I'm From South Florida, and These Are the 10 Prime Day Deals I'm Shopping to Stay Cool This Summer
The sunny summer season is officially upon us, and it's filled with blooming flowers, fun outdoor activities, and comfy-yet-cute clothing. While basking in the sun warms the soul, as someone from South Florida, I also know a thing or two about warm weather woes. Sure, it's nice and warm, but Sunshine State temperatures can get close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit for days on end. And I get hot easily, so no bueno. But there is a brightside to this warm-weather dilemma: There are thousands of deals happening during Amazon Prime Day 2021, including cooling products for your home and cute, breathable clothing at half the price.
As a shopping editor, I find the best products money can buy-and right now, there are so many incredible sales going on for Prime Day. That's why I've created a list of the best cooling product deals to take advantage of during the two-day shopping event, including items I have my eye on as well as summer essentials that I cannot live without.
Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals
- Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set, $157.50 (orig. $175)
- Columbia Freezer Maxi Dress, $45 (orig. $60)
- Mitilly V-Neck Ruffle Loose Dress, $28.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Hawaiian Shaved Ice Snow Cone Machine, $39.99 (orig. $59.95)
- Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow, $26.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Tempt Me High Waisted Two-Piece Swimsuit, $22.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Furtalk Wide-Brim Sun Straw Hat, $25.99 (orig. $27.99)
- NutriBullet Personal Blender, $49.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, $61.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Nicetown Insulating Blackout Curtains, $30.95 (orig. $38.69)
With an Amazon Prime membership, you can save up to 46 percent off cooling bedding items, like the Snuggle-Pedic shredded memory foam pillow that has a breathable bamboo cover for the best sleep ever. Unlike traditional memory foam pillows that retain heat, the Snuggle-Pedic pillow has a cool-to-the-touch feel. Plus, you can adjust the fill to completely customize it to your sleep preferences. And if you're looking for quality sheets that are lightweight, go with the popular Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set that comes with a fitted and flat sheet and two pillowcases. I can attest that the sheets are ultra soft and durable, while allowing enough air to pass through to prevent overheating.
If you're searching for something to zhuzh up your summer wardrobe, you have to consider this Columbia Freezer Maxi Dress that's designed to wick away sweat while you're out and about. It also has UPF 50 protection to block the sun's harmful rays. However, I'm always looking for a cute, flowy dress, and this one from Mitilly is perfect for every occasion from church to brunch. This little number has cute ruffles for a flattering look, is loose-fitting for airflow, and comes in 12 stylish colors. You can get it on sale during Prime Day for 28 percent off.
And because cooling off is a little more fun with a sweet treat, I had to include the Hawaiian Shaved Ice Snow Cone Machine that makes "snow" in a cup. I grew up with a snow cone machine and loved every time we pulled it out for a frozen summer snack-and right now, it's 33 percent off. However, if you want something with a healthier kick, go with the NutriBullet Personal Blender that can make delectable smoothies with frozen fruit or even homemade frozen yogurt. Yum! I have the full-size NutriBullet blender, but I always seem to use the single cup-it's totally a lifesaver during a heat wave.
For the best Prime Day cooling product deals, browse the editor-loved picks below. And if you're also looking for a few home and kitchen staples at wow-worthy prices, we also compiled a list of the 26 best Prime Day sales on everything from bedding to cookware. Keep in mind that these deals are bound to go fast, so start shopping now to get the best discount available!
Related Items
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
BUY IT: $157.50 (orig. $175); amazon.com
Columbia Freezer Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $45 (orig. $60); amazon.com
Mitilly V-Neck Ruffle Loose Dress
BUY IT: $28.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Hawaiian Shaved Ice Snow Cone Machine
BUY IT: $39.99 (orig. $59.95); amazon.com
Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow
BUY IT: $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Tempt Me High Waisted Two-Piece Swimsuit
BUY IT: $22.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Furtalk Wide-Brim Sun Straw Hat
BUY IT: $25.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
NutriBullet Personal Blender
BUY IT: $49.95 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan
BUY IT: $61.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Nicetown Insulating Blackout Curtains
BUY IT: $30.95 (orig. $38.69); amazon.com