The Best Air Conditioners to Cool Down Your Space, According to an HVAC Expert

Summers in the South take heat, humidity, and stickiness to a whole other level. While we have a lot of respect for those who lived in these conditions without air conditioning, there's nothing better than the feeling of icy, cool air on your skin after being outside in the heat.

Whether you want a movable air conditioning unit or a permanent solution like central air conditioning or a mini split system, here's everything you need to know about purchasing the right air conditioner for your home.

What to Consider When Choosing The Best Air Conditioner for Your Home

According to Jose De La Portilla, National Training Manager at Samsung HVAC, you want to choose an air conditioner that offers both comfort and energy efficiency. "When considering comfort, it is important to not solely think about temperature," De La Portilla says. "Comfort includes the humidity in the room, the rate air is entering the room, and added noise caused by the system. All three play important roles in how comfortable a room is to the occupant."

In terms of energy efficiency, he says homeowners should strive for the highest level of energy efficiency that fits within their budget. "A system with high energy efficiency will have a higher upfront cost than less efficient systems; however, energy efficient systems cost less to run in the long run." De La Portilla adds that many air conditioning systems qualify for rebates, which can help offset the installation cost.

The Best Air Conditioners of 2021:

What Size of Air Conditioner Do You Need?

Along with comfort and energy efficiency, it's important to take the size of your space into consideration. The cooling capacity of AC units, which are expressed in BTU (British Thermal Units), typically range between 5,000 and 20,000 BTU. To select the proper BTU level of window and portable air conditioners, multiply the room's square footage by 25—the larger the room, the higher the BTU you'll need. Because homes experience different amounts of shade and sun, use that number as a guide to buy an AC unit that will effectively cool down your space.

Central air conditioning units are measured by their seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) and tonnage. The SEER is the cooling output of central air conditioners for a typical cooling season compared to the total electric energy consumed during that same time. AC units with a SEER rating of 14 to 16 should provide superior cooling for most home sizes and climates. The term "ton" refers to how much heat a central air conditioner can remove in one hour. One ton equals 12,000 BTUs of cooling capacity. To calculate the tonnage you need, multiply your home's square footage by 25 and divide the total by 12,000. Most residential central air systems range from 1.5 to 4 tons—if you need an AC unit with higher tonnage, you'll likely need to install multiple systems.

What Air Conditioner Type Do You Need?

There are different types of air conditioners to fit your needs, including portable, window, ductless mini split, and central air conditioning units. Portable and window air conditioners work well in small areas, and mini split systems and central air conditioning are best for larger spaces. Prices vary depending on the size, special features like built-in WiFi, and whether or not you need professional installation. Need an extra breeze? Consider adding fans around your home to achieve the ultimate cooling effect.

According to De La Portilla, mini split air conditioners are the best choice for warm and humid climates. "Their low energy consumption is a huge benefit because of the number of hours they will be required to run each year," he says. "The key is the variable capacity inverter driven outdoor unit. Because the [South] is warm and humid for a large portion of the year, the homeowner will want an HVAC system that will cost very little to run continuously. Also, mini split systems will run longer than a portable or window air conditioner. That longer runtime will remove more humidity from the air making the space more comfortable." Want more information? You can get quotes and recommendations from a local HVAC professional.

How Long Do Air Conditioners Last?

For portable and window air conditioners, you can expect a lifespan of about 10 years. HVAC systems like central air conditioning and mini split systems last between 15 and 20 years.

Ready to purchase the best air conditioner for your space? Keep scrolling to learn more about our favorite AC units, including affordable air conditioners on Amazon and splurge-worthy HVAC systems from The Home Depot and Samsung.