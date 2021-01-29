This Designer Proves a Studio Apartment Can Be Stylish and Functional

When Shannon Crain first laid eyes on this 600 square-foot studio apartment, it was banana yellow and cobalt blue. As an interior designer, she knows that every color has a place, but she was certain that these two in particular did not belong in an 1882 Georgian apartment in the historic section of Wilmington. The colors, of course, didn't worry her. Repainting would be easy. "I was focused on the glorious windows and the fact that they opened onto a roof where I could grow herbs," she says. Crain worked backward, beginning with the end in mind. She decided how she would use the space and then followed her own strict rules as to what was allowed in. "Every piece had to be multifunctional, and I had to absolutely love it," she says. Now running her own design firm in Houston Texas, Crain is wistful for her jewel box former home. "It was strategically located within biking distance of my office and my favorite coffee shop," she says.

6 Small-Space Fixes from Crain

1. PROBLEM: Squeezing your entire life into one area

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Crain

Image zoom Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper

SOLUTION: "Create zones to meet your basic needs—eating, sleeping, dressing, and living. I measured everything and drew an elaborate floor plan before moving in furniture. The kitchen was easy. Focus it on cooking and eating. The main room took more experimenting. I didn't want the bed to be the focal point, so we pushed it against the wall so it's out of the way and feels more like a daybed."

2. PROBLEM: Too many bold paint colors

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Crain Right: Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Crain

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper Right: Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper

SOLUTION: "One soothing cream (Benjamin Moore Halo) made the living room and bath flow together. To set the kitchen apart, I chose a complementary hue—Gray Owl, also by Benjamin Moore—that's also soft yet surprisingly cheerful."

3. PROBLEM: No dressing room and no pantry

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper Right: Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper

SOLUTION: "Demand that your pieces multitask. My chest of drawers is also my vanity, and my desk serves as a sideboard for entertaining. One of my favorite moves was converting a china cabinet into a pantry. It's perfect for storing groceries and allows me to stash my appliances—blender, grinder, chopper—behind closed doors."

4. PROBLEM: Minimal closet space

Image zoom Nicely arranged jewelry and hats double as decor. | Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper

SOLUTION: "Make it work. My shallow closet was not at all efficient for storing dresses, long skirts, or coats but became extremely useful once I installed shelves in the bottom half for holding shoes and handbags. Everything is in plain sight—which means no more shoving things in the back where they're as good as gone. Above the shelves, I hang tops only."

5. PROBLEM: Competing focal points

Image zoom A sturdy book stack works as an adjustable end table next to the desk. | Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper

SOLUTION: "Make windows the star. There's no reason to be loud with color when the room's architecture can speak for itself. However, I did highlight the 12-foot-tall windows with blue curtains hung just below the ceiling in the living space. In fact, you can actually give the illusion of a higher ceiling by hanging window treatments from the ceiling, not the top of the window frame."

6. PROBLEM: Wasted natural light

Image zoom Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Elly Poston Cooper