15 Incredible Beach House Makeovers
These exterior transformations will inspire you to pump up your own seaside curb appeal for that perfect first impression.
Cottage Crush: Before
For homeowners who prioritize outdoor living, the all-grass ground cover of this backyard space wasn't quite right.
Cottage Crush: After
The transformation created a grander and more defined patio—perfect for hosting a crowd!—with separate areas for sunning and lounging. Extra hardscape makes the space much more usable at all times of the day.
Deck Do-Over: Before
The sun-bleached wooden deck of this home felt uninviting and unusable, with dead space on one side and a view-blocking wall on the other.
Deck Do-Over: After
A fresh coat of paint and an extension of the deck on both sides made it a much more hangout-friendly space. Plus, potted plants add life and warmth.
Fresh Façade: Before
Four separate stairways descended down onto this pool area, creating a busy and confusing backside for the home.
Fresh Façade: After
Streamlined access to the pool area made more sense, and a lightened up façade and manicured lawn took the space from drab to cozy, cohesive, and downright fabulous.
Handsome Home: Before
While this cottage was set on a lush green plot of land, the monochromatic exterior and unbalanced landscaping weren't quite doing the home justice.
Handsome Home: After
A new gray roof, cozy blue shutters, and pretty shrubs wrapping the house give this cottage contrast—and the welcoming aesthetic it deserves.
Heightened Appeal: Before
A little outdated and hidden by overbearing shrubs, this ranch-style home needed a modern update to make it feel fresh and current.
Heightened Appeal: After
After scoring a white picket fence, half-moon gate, cute pathway, and new landscaping, this cozy cottage became a garden paradise. It also gained a second floor with windows that overlook the inviting entrance.
Storybook Retreat: Before
This would-be classic home suffered from mold damage and needed to be revitalized.
Storybook Retreat: After
A coat of white paint and dreamy landscaping brought this charming cottage to life, while maintaining original character-infusing details such as the arched doorway and gabled rooflines. An extra dormer window also helps the home appear more balanced.
Midcentury Update: Before
This sprawling 1960s bare-bones home had little character and was in danger of being torn down.
Midcentury Update: After
A complete overhaul included shingled siding, farmhouse-style garage doors, elegant navy blue shutters, and clean white trim. What remained? The property's beautiful mature trees.
Undivided Attention: Before
With walls of windows and (dated sliding glass) doors that open directly onto the patio, this Nantucket outdoor space had lots of potential. But unnecessary walls made the space feel divided.
Undivided Attention: After
After ditching the dividers (and adding a wicker patio set), the owners now spend nearly all their time outside. "We have our coffee there in the morning and our lunch there in the afternoon," says the homeowner. "We pretty much live out on the deck whenever we're here."
Bahama Breeze: Before
With no floors, no interior walls, and no windows, this near-tear-down in the Bahamas required a major overhaul before being habitable.
Bahama Breeze: After
After careful restoration to keep its original integrity, this Harbour Island gem now exudes island style with its bright turquoise shutters, mahogany windows, and tropical landscaping.
Fresh Take: Before
This closed-off villa didn't allow any ocean breezes to flow through and felt out of place in sunny Rosemary Beach, Florida.
Fresh Take: After
Louvered shutters quickly fixed the air flow problem, and a white stucco exterior with dark wood accents brings on the beachy vibes.
California Charmer: Before
With its drab gray exterior, this '70s Santa Barbara beach house didn't match the vibrancy of its oceanfront location.
California Charmer: After
A bright white palette feels clean and fresh at the beach, while the low maintenance landscaping leaves plenty of time for enjoying the sprawling Pacific views.
Raising the Bar: Before
This squat Southampton, New York, tiny home sat too low and was too hidden behind vegetation to take advantage of its water views. Plus, its small footprint didn't jibe with the family's space needs.
Raising the Bar: After
Instead of building out, the homeowners built up to create more room in the once-cramped home. They also added walls of windows to let in abundant sunshine and show off the prominent water views.
Mod Makeover: Before
Small windows made this cottage feel cramped inside and uninviting outside, and the dated style didn't match the owner's aesthetic.
Mod Makeover: After
A complete overhaul transformed the cottage into a much more contemporary structure, with lengthy windows, more height, and a fun shade of blue that really pops against the natural wood siding.
Classic Revival: Before
This two-story 1940s cottage overlooking the Potomac River, just miles from the Chesapeake Bay, had charming details, but simply wasn't large enough for its new owners.
Classic Revival: After
The home's beefed up square footage included a sun porch, powder room, guest bedroom, rear stairwell, and covered back entry. The makeover also brought walls of view-facing windows and a more modern aesthetic.
Ranch Redo: Before
This South Carolina ranch house was hidden behind a dark brick façade and didn't feel quite right in its coastal setting.
Ranch Redo: After
After a coat of Shoji White from Sherwin-Williams, the brick exterior feels bright and modern. The lighter shade also accentuates the home's prominent exterior features, like the trellis and front porch, and contrasts nicely with the surrounding greenery.