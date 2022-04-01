We Found the Perfect Sheets for Summertime in the South—and They're on Sale
When you're exhausted and in need of sleep, there might be no worse feeling than tossing and turning all night in a suffocating bed on top of hot, stifling sheets. And if you live somewhere with frequent hot, humid nights that only seem to be mitigated with the strongest gust of breeze from an air conditioner, stuffy bed sheets are possibly the worst nightmare to have.
That's why, with summer on the horizon and warmer days to come, cooling bed sheets are a must-buy right now—and Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about Bedsure's breathable and soft bamboo sheet sets that are cool to the touch. They have more than 28,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers saying that they "actually cool you off" and are the best sheets they've used to fix night sweats. Right now, you can even find the sheets on sale; prices start at just $38 for twin-sized sets.
Made from 100 percent bamboo viscose fiber, Bedsure's sheets are extremely soft and moisture-wicking to help best keep your night sweats at bay. A reviewer said the sheets are, in fact, so comfortable, that it feels like you're sleeping on "super-soft sateen sheets" that won't snatch on dry skin. The sheets are "surprisingly heavy for being so thin and breathable," and the shopper added, "if you like to sleep cool but also prefer to feel your blankets and sheets on top of you, these are the sheets for you."
The sheets also happen to have deep pockets that will fit 16-inch-tall beds, and can, of course, be tossed in the washer and dryer for an easy clean. Shoppers say that any wrinkles the sheets might get after being cleaned are easily smoothed out; one who pulled them right out of the dryer said the wrinkles were gone "within minutes."
One shopper who described themselves as a "sheet snob" even wrote they can "barely tell the difference" between Bedsure's sheets and high-end options that they've paid "hundreds for." They have "held up better and are softer than my really expensive sheets," the five-star reviewer added. "Now my expensive sheets are my backup sheets."
If you're hoping to keep your bed cool all summer in order to fall asleep easier, shop Bedsure's sheets at Amazon now while they're on sale.