Brighton Table Lamp in Bedroom
15 Stylish Bedside Lamps for the Ultimate Reading Session
Style by day and book beams by night.
Whether you're a one-chapter-a-night kind of gal or serious reader, we can all agree that it doesn't get much better than ending the day with a book in bed. The kids are asleep, the dishes are done (well, most of the time), and the screens are turned off. It's just you and your favorite read.
It's especially nice when our bedrooms are designed just right, too. Creating a serene space in a layered bed with mood lighting can really set the tone for a good evening read. While practical book lights are always helpful, we love a pretty bedside table lamp that offers style during the day and book beams by night. After all, a smart bedside table and lamp combination is essential to the style and comfort of your bedroom. If you're looking to spruce up your side table, we've rounded up a few of our favorite bedside lamps from around the web. Now just don't stay up too late when that chapter ends in a cliffhanger.
Langley Ceramic Bedside Lamp
The blue and white floral motif on this ceramic lamp is just the calming touch we need when we go to turn off the lights.
Lisa Ringwood Penelope Table Lamp
Traditional yet whimsical, this painted lamp is a beautiful addition to any bedroom.
Safavieh Antique Gold Leaf Table Lamp (Set of 2)
Sculpted leaves trickle down this set of antique gold lamps for a slightly feminine yet stately style.
Brighton Table Lamp
A wicker lampshade brings a touch of texture to the classic shape of this white bedside lamp.
Suzanne Kasler Gourd Lamp
A gorgeous gourd shape that comes in multiple pastel colors? What more could you want.
Jolene Petite Table Lamp
With a marbled look meant to resemble pink quartz, this table lamp is beaming with sweet romance.
Safavieh Orianna Table Lamp
Modern, all-over blue and white petals give this bedside lamp a graceful air with a pop of personality.
Zori Table Lamp
There's nothing like a gracious glass base to pull a room together. This neutral look works with every type of bedroom decor.
Hannah Table Lamp
The soft, textured lines on this simple ceramic lamp play nicely with any sleeping space.
Penelope Chinoiserie Table Lamp
This lovely table lamp gives off cottage vibes with a classic chinoiserie design.
Brice Mid Century Modern Table Lamp
Bring some mid-century modern energy into your main bedroom with these off-white wood and ceramic lamps.
Jen Garrido Wildflower Table Lamp
Add a floral touch to your table, no vase or water required.
Gradient Ceramic and Brass Table Lamp
Brass accents add a traditional touch to this gradient, teardrop shape.
Flourish Table Lamp
Garden glamour meets antique style in this statement-making table lamp.