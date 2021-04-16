LIVE

15 Stylish Bedside Lamps for the Ultimate Reading Session

Style by day and book beams by night.
By Southern Living Editors
April 16, 2021
Whether you're a one-chapter-a-night kind of gal or serious reader, we can all agree that it doesn't get much better than ending the day with a book in bed. The kids are asleep, the dishes are done (well, most of the time), and the screens are turned off. It's just you and your favorite read.

It's especially nice when our bedrooms are designed just right, too. Creating a serene space in a layered bed with mood lighting can really set the tone for a good evening read. While practical book lights are always helpful, we love a pretty bedside table lamp that offers style during the day and book beams by night. After all, a smart bedside table and lamp combination is essential to the style and comfort of your bedroom. If you're looking to spruce up your side table, we've rounded up a few of our favorite bedside lamps from around the web. Now just don't stay up too late when that chapter ends in a cliffhanger.

Credit: potterybarn.com

Langley Ceramic Bedside Lamp

The blue and white floral motif on this ceramic lamp is just the calming touch we need when we go to turn off the lights. 

$249
Pottery Barn
Credit: anthropologie.com

Lisa Ringwood Penelope Table Lamp

Traditional yet whimsical, this painted lamp is a beautiful addition to any bedroom. 

$298
anthropologie.com
Credit: overstock.com

Safavieh Antique Gold Leaf Table Lamp (Set of 2)

Sculpted leaves trickle down this set of antique gold lamps for a slightly feminine yet stately style. 

$143.09
($300)
Overstock
Credit: Serena & Lily

Brighton Table Lamp

A wicker lampshade brings a touch of texture to the classic shape of this white bedside lamp. 

$298
Serena &amp; Lily
Credit: ballarddesigns.com

Suzanne Kasler Gourd Lamp

A gorgeous gourd shape that comes in multiple pastel colors? What more could you want. 

$116.10
($129)
Ballard Designs
Credit: anthropologie.com

Jolene Petite Table Lamp

With a marbled look meant to resemble pink quartz, this table lamp is beaming with sweet romance. 

$258
Anthropologie
Credit: overstock.com

Safavieh Orianna Table Lamp

Modern, all-over blue and white petals give this bedside lamp a graceful air with a pop of personality. 

$93.49
($202)
Overstock
Credit: luluandgeorgia.com

Zori Table Lamp

There's nothing like a gracious glass base to pull a room together. This neutral look works with every type of bedroom decor. 

$176
Lulu and Georgia
Credit: anthropologie.com

Hannah Table Lamp

The soft, textured lines on this simple ceramic lamp play nicely with any sleeping space. 

$228
Anthropologie
Credit: amazon.com

Penelope Chinoiserie Table Lamp

This lovely table lamp gives off cottage vibes with a classic chinoiserie design. 

$47.69
Amazon
Credit: amazon.com

Brice Mid Century Modern Table Lamp

Bring some mid-century modern energy into your main bedroom with these off-white wood and ceramic lamps. 

$99.99
Amazon
Credit: anthropologie.com

Jen Garrido Wildflower Table Lamp

Add a floral touch to your table, no vase or water required. 

$249
Anthropologie
Credit: overstock.com

Gradient Ceramic and Brass Table Lamp

Brass accents add a traditional touch to this gradient, teardrop shape. 

$67.49
($89)
Overstock
Credit: anthropologie.com

Flourish Table Lamp

Garden glamour meets antique style in this statement-making table lamp. 

$198
Anthropologie
Credit: serenaandlily.com

Tinsley Table Lamp

This all white look gets an artful touch with playful, sculptural dots that are worth the splurge. 

$448
Serena &amp; Lily
