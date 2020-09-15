These $22 Sheets Have Over 2,500 Five-Star Reviews—and Come in 26 Colors
Looking for the perfect bed sheets? It appears that thousands of other reviewers have already done the hard work for you. Over on Walmart's website, over 3,600 shoppers have discovered the Mainstays wrinkle-resistant sheets.
The sheets are made from cozy, buttery-soft microfiber that will make you want to stay in bed for at least two snooze cycles. The sheets are available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes and come with pockets that fit mattresses up to 14 inches deep.
And, perhaps best of all, the sheets are available in 26 different colors and patterns, including everything from classic red and navy to camo and cheetah prints. With such a wide array of hues, you can pick up your own set to match pretty much any interior aesthetic. The sheets' softness is also ultra-easy to maintain as the set is machine washable and wrinkle-resistant, no ironing required.
The set is one of the most popular on Walmart's website, with over 2,500 five-star reviews. Shoppers rave about the sheets' softness and durability over multiple washes, and many also praise the deep pockets with elastic bands that fit snugly over beds.
But the biggest reason Walmart reviewers are obsessed? The value can't be beat. Each set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. While many bedding sets can cost hundreds of dollars, Mainstays' set starts at just $10 for the twin size—and you won't spend more than $22, no matter which size or colorway you choose. The full-size set is only $15, whereas the queen size is $19 and the king is just under $22, making it a luxe purchase without the luxe pricing.
Buy It: from $10; walmart.com