There’s nothing like getting in bed after a long day. Unless your mattress is a heat magnet, in which case, slumber time can get downright unpleasant. If this is something you can relate to, there is hope for your sleep situation yet. There’s an under $40 mattress topper that Amazon shoppers are loving for its cooling features and, with more than 3,000 5-star reviews, we’re inclined to lend an ear. Here’s the deal on how you can keep cool as you count sheep this summer.

Sometimes sleeping hot is unavoidable. No matter whether you have a spring, foam, or hybrid mattress, the top layers can trap heat and keep you sweating all night long—an all-too-unpleasant reality for many of us. The trick is to find a cooling mattress or mattress topper that keeps the air moving. That’s where the Leisure Town Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper ($39.90 for a queen) comes in. It’s designed to promote increased breathability, no more of that heat-trapping top layer. Air is able to pass through the fibers, which keeps your body the ideal temperature as you sleep.

The brand also calls on an alternative fiberfill that gives the feel of traditional down without little quills poking you in the back all night long. Then there's the moisture-resistant cotton cover. It means you can wipe off spilled liquid (breakfast in bed, anyone?) quickly without fear of it soaking into the mattress.

The stretchy sides can securely fit mattresses that are up to 21 inches without shifting, sliding, and slipping. As for when it’s time to wash, simply toss it in the machine on a cold gentle cycle and tumble dry low.

