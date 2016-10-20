Heirloom Sheets Made in the Deep South
Red Land Cotton is bringing back memories of a simpler time - one bed at a time.
Red Land Cotton, located in the Northwest Alabama town of Moulton, is bringing the farm to your home with their brand new line of heirloom linens made from high-quality Alabama-grown cotton. Mark Yeager and his daughter, Anna Brakefield, dreamed of creating something from the land that they've put their heart and soul into for the past thirty years. To start, they reached out to Cotton Incorporated to find out what could be created from the grade of cotton grown in their soil.
Bed linens were the answer. The Yeager family wanted a product that would be true to their farming roots and the inspiration came from a good family friend. She had inherited her great grandmother's chest filled with sheets and pillow cases from the 1920s and these humble yet beautiful sheets became the inspiration for Red Land Cotton. In order to determine the weaving and thread diameter they went back to Cotton Inc. to have one of the sheets analyzed then met with a finisher to get the exact hand (feel) of the fabric and thus the "spinning" wheels were set in motion.
Red Land Cotton just launched their first two lines: Red Land Classic and Madeline Gray (named in honor of the great grandmother who owned the inspiration sheets). These classic cotton sheets will last for generations. Remember spending the night at Grandma's house and jumping between those soft, fresh sheets? Bedtime will surely conjure up those sweet memories. Red Land's cotton is grown and ginned in Alabama, spun and woven in South Carolina, finished in Georgia, and shipped from Tennessee – a true product of the Deep South. We applaud the Yeager family for farming this rich, red Southern soil, providing American jobs, and making a beautiful product for us to enjoy. Red Land Cotton is generously giving our Southern Living online community a 15% discount. Just go to their website and type in promo code SL16.