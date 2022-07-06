These $35 Cooling Sheets Are So Good, Shoppers Don't Want to Get Out of Bed—and They're on Sale Right Now
The summer heat is here to stay, at least for the next few months, and that means finding plenty of ways to stay cool. Evenings usually offer a welcome break, but sometimes the heat of the day can linger long after the sun sets. When that happens, sleep can feel far away, which is why Amazon shoppers suggest picking up a set of cooling sheets. And this customer-favorite set is on sale for under $40 as an early Prime Day deal.
The CGK Unlimited sheet set has more than 137,500 five-star ratings and almost 24,000 positive reviews, which have helped it to climb into the top five on Amazon's best-seller list in the Sheet and Pillowcase Sets category. The sheet set is made from 100 percent double-brushed microfiber, which has a softer-than-cotton feel, according to the brand. And it includes four pieces (two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet) for just $35 in the king size.
BUY IT: $34.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
"I love these sheets so much! They make it so hard for me to get out of bed in the mornings," shared a shopper who titled their review "Best Sheets Ever" and confirmed the set is soft and cooling. "As a general rule, any sheet or blanket is too warm in the summer, even with the A/C on," wrote another reviewer who lives in Texas. "I actually got cool overnight and put a blanket on top of the sheets."
The brand notes the sheets fit mattresses that are up to 16-inches deep—and the durable elastic on the fitted sheet helps to prevent it from slipping and keep it in place. Plus, the breathable and lightweight sheets are wrinkle resistant, machine washable, and available in up to 43 colors and patterns in sizes twin to split king.
"This sheet set lives up to its billing in every way! Soft, wrinkle free, breathable, [and] cooling," noted a shopper who said the sheets are an "unreal product for the price paid."
Amazon Prime Day officially launches on July 12 and 13, but the retailer is known for dropping some of the best deals ahead of time. Pick up a cooling sheet set from CGK Unlimited while it's on sale for more than 20 percent off ahead of Prime Day, and experience a true restful night's sleep—even while temperatures are high.