These Are the Best Linen Sheets for Sweat-Free Summer Nights

It’s the middle of the night and you wake up in a layer of sweat with your hair matted to the back of your neck. No matter how many times you flip your pillow, you can’t seem to cool down or get comfortable. We’ve all been there, and while central air conditioning, powerful fans, and cooling pajamas can help create a comfortable environment for sleep, a set of linen sheets is another way to stay sweat-free even on the hottest southern nights.
For the same reasons lightweight linen garments are a staple in many Southern women’s wardrobes for staying cool while enjoying the summer sun, your hall closet should be stocked with linen bed sheets. The natural fiber comes from the flax plant and is well known for its breathable quality. In fact, it’s actually able to absorb and release moisture, making it a self-cooling fabric. It’s incredibly durable and only gets softer with time. And because linen is temperature-regulating, it will also keep you warm and cozy when cooler weather rolls in.
Luckily, linen bed sheets are easy to find and order online. Plenty of popular brands, including Parachute, Brooklinen, and Snowe, have their own linen bedding options, while you can find others through larger retailers, like Amazon. Ahead, take a look at 10 of the best linen bed sheets. There’s something for every budget and style.
This set includes a fitted sheet and pillowcases made with 100 percent European flax, and you can add a matching top sheet before checking out to complete the collection. It comes in a range of modern, solid colors, like blush pink and terra brown, and has over 1,000 customer reviewers. Parachute shoppers rave about how luxurious and comfortable the sheets are. “This was described to me as ‘the cool side of the pillow when you flip it over,’ and it does feel like that all night,” one reviewer said.
Brooklinen’s basic sheet set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, which you can buy in solid colors, striped patterns, and even a navy chambray option. The linen pieces are washed and dyed in small batches, and while they’re safe to clean in the washing machine, you’ll want to use a low setting on your dryer or let them line dry to preserve their color and texture. This set also has hundreds of positive reviews, and one shopper even said the sheets “feel like the coziest hug.” The quality you get for the price means this set comes at a great value.
Snowe uses a special air-washing technique to create silky smooth linen sheets and pillowcases. This set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases to get you started. While it’s a bit of a splurge, the set has garnered excellent reviews. In fact, no one has given the linen sheet set fewer than four out of five stars. “They are pricey but worth it,” one reviewer wrote. “So cool and comfortable!”
Amazon’s choice for linen sheets, this set comes in a variety of neutral hues and includes the basics: one fitted sheet, one top sheet, and a set of matching pillowcases. Made of 100 percent French flax, the woven, stonewashed sheets are luxuriously soft and more durable than a typical cotton set. Plus, the fitted sheet has deep pockets to accommodate tall mattresses and mattress toppers. Based on the reviews, it’s clear Amazon shoppers approve of the reasonably priced set. “I love the feel of the fabric and their relative coolness in the summer,” a reviewer who owns multiple sets from this brand explained.
These garment-washed sheets and pillowcases made with European flax are soft and designed to last. They even come with a 100-night sleep trial so you can rest easy knowing you can return them if they’re not what you expected. Although, based on the reviews, we doubt you’ll want to send this sheet set back. “Why did I wait so long to buy these linen sheets,” asked a recent customer. “They are wonderfully soft and luxurious yet seem quite durable, and I hope they last forever.”
One of The Company Store’s best-selling collections, the relaxed linen bedding line starts at just $59 for individual pieces. You can choose from flat sheets, fitted sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, and shams to create a custom linen set that’s just right for you. All of the pieces come in a variety of colors and sizes, and each is lightweight and smooth to the touch. Nearly all of the over 100 reviewers awarded the bedding with five stars, and one said, “These relaxed linen sheets are the very best… they breathe and allow me to sleep cool in the summer or warm in the winter.”
Coyuchi’s relaxed linen sheets are made of organic linen, which is actually quite rare seeing as less than one percent of the world’s linen is certified organic, according to the brand. Not only does the material come from crops free of chemicals and fertilizers, it’s also velvety soft and will grow smoother with every wash. As one reviewer simply put it: “These sheets are scrumptious.” The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and pillowcases.
This linen sheet set is so popular on Amazon that certain sizes are temporarily out of stock. The sheets and pillowcases come in five solid colors like natural beige and rose pink. They also feature a subtle hemstitch detail for an added touch of style. Amazon shoppers confirm the sheets get softer over time and that the material really is breathable and temperature-regulating. “I've had these for the better part of a year now and still can't get over how luxuriously soft they feel. Every time I wash them they just get more and more comfy,” said one happy customer.
At nearly $500 for linen sheets and pillowcases for a queen-sized bed, this bedding set comes at no small cost. But, if you’re willing to make the investment, you’ll be rewarded with silky smooth sheets designed to last for years to come. They’re made of 100 percent Belgian linen in Portugal and come in 16 beautiful colors. Even staunch linen fans say these are some of the best sheets made of the material that they’ve tried. “The linen from Hawkins New York might just be my favorite,” said one reviewer. Another claimed, “These are the best sheets I’ve ever owned.”
These washed-chambray linen sheets have that lived-in, relaxed look and feel soft and breathable. Available in mariner blue and pale flax, they’re classic and will easily fit in with your favorite duvet covers and comforters. You can even take the design one step further and personalize your set with a monogram or embroidery.
