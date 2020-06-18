Cooling Bed Sheets Are a Must-Have for Quality Sleep All Summer Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s no secret that the heat can be brutal during Southern summers. These top-rated cooling bed sheets will help you stay cool and keep your body temperature regulated so you can sleep comfortably no matter how hot it may be outside. They’ll allow you to fall asleep faster, sleep like a baby, and wake up each morning eager and energized to take on a new day.

Cooling sheets are available in a variety of sizes, colors, and fabric types so you can choose the perfect set to match your bedroom. Once you've experienced the magic of these cooling sets, you'll never want to use any other sheets again. A quick scroll through the reviews will convince you to try out some cooling sheets for yourself. Who's up for investing in some beauty sleep? Count us in.

CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set

Available in 7 size options and 16 color choices, there's sure to be a set of these budget-friendly cooling sheets that will work for your space. Plus, over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a 5-star rating.

Pottery Barn SleepSmart Temperature Regulating Sheet Set

Exclusive to Pottery Barn, SleepSmart bedding adjusts all night long to keep your body at the perfect temperature using active volcanic minerals. The set also helps to prevent humidity and moves away moisture during the night while you sleep.

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

One reviewer claims that Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheets are "absolutely the best summer sheets". The 100% linen set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillow cases.

Mellanni 100% Cotton 300 Thread Count Percale 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set

We’ve raved about this brand’s best-selling sheets before, and they’re now available in a cooling 300 thread-count percale cotton. They're crisp, airy, and light for a cool night's sleep.

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Bed Sheet Set

These bed sheets are made from a bamboo and microfiber fabric blend that's cooler than cotton and has thermal-regulating properties to help keep the temperature of your body balanced while you sleep.

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set

Reviewers agree that these sheets are a dream for hot sleepers. In addition to the breathable 270 thread-count weave that will help you stay cool, these sheets have labeled sides so there's no guesswork involved in making the bed.