If You're a Hot Sleeper, a Cozy Yet Light Coverlet May Be the Bedding Piece You Need

No matter how hot it may be outside, there are few things more comforting than climbing into bed and covering up with a cozy blanket. While comforters and duvet covers offer a beautiful finish for your bed, they can often be too warm to sleep under, especially for hot sleepers or during summer months. Luckily, there's another type of bedding that offers comfort but is also lightweight: the coverlet.



What is a coverlet?

Coverlets are a filled and lightweight blanket that can be compared to a combination of a quilt and a comforter. They offer the coziness of a comforter or duvet while also being light enough to use even during warmer nights. While coverlets can be layered with other bedding pieces or folded at the foot of the bed, they can also serve as the top layer on your bed over a sheet. They're a great alternative to heavier blankets to use when it's warm outside, or even year-round if you're a hot sleeper.



While there's said to be rules about how you should make your bed and what order the layers should be in, it's ultimately up to you. You should choose the bedding pieces that provide you with the ideal temperature and comfort level to achieve a good night's sleep. If you want to give this lightweight blanket a try, we've rounded up a few of our favorite coverlets you can shop now.