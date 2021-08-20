If You're a Hot Sleeper, a Cozy Yet Light Coverlet May Be the Bedding Piece You Need
No matter how hot it may be outside, there are few things more comforting than climbing into bed and covering up with a cozy blanket. While comforters and duvet covers offer a beautiful finish for your bed, they can often be too warm to sleep under, especially for hot sleepers or during summer months. Luckily, there's another type of bedding that offers comfort but is also lightweight: the coverlet.
What is a coverlet?
Coverlets are a filled and lightweight blanket that can be compared to a combination of a quilt and a comforter. They offer the coziness of a comforter or duvet while also being light enough to use even during warmer nights. While coverlets can be layered with other bedding pieces or folded at the foot of the bed, they can also serve as the top layer on your bed over a sheet. They're a great alternative to heavier blankets to use when it's warm outside, or even year-round if you're a hot sleeper.
While there's said to be rules about how you should make your bed and what order the layers should be in, it's ultimately up to you. You should choose the bedding pieces that provide you with the ideal temperature and comfort level to achieve a good night's sleep. If you want to give this lightweight blanket a try, we've rounded up a few of our favorite coverlets you can shop now.
Related Items
Legends Hotel Wrinkle-Free Cotton Sateen Quilted Coverlet
Made with a buttery soft cotton, this wrinkle-free coverlet features a classic striped pattern that can be layered on your bed throughout the year. The coverlet is made with 300-thread count sateen, includes a 100% polyfill filling, and is pre-washed for ultimate softness. It's available in four size options and eight colors.
BUY IT: from $199; thecompanystore.com
JML 3 Piece Coverlet with Shams
This coverlet is made with a fade and shrink resistant microfiber that offers a lightweight finish for your bed. The coverlet also comes with two matching shams for a complete look. Plus, it's machine-washable and can be tumble dried on low.
BUY IT: $31.99; amazon.com
Riley Textured Cotton Coverlet
Riley's Textured Cotton Coverlet will become your go-to blanket for summer and is great for layering onto your bed in the winter. It's available in six solid colors including white, silver, sand, and slate.
BUY IT: from $80; rileyhome.com
Parachute Matelasse Coverlet
This coverlet from Parachute is a minimalistic approach to Matelassa, traditional French weaving technique. It has a lightweight finish and is made with 100% combed cotton. "Got this to switch up our heavier duvet in warmer summer nights and it's been the best. Laid over a sheet, it provides a bit of weight but not too much, and is very cooling," shared one happy customer.
BUY IT: from $209; parachutehome.com
Threshold Matelasse Washed Medallion Coverlet
An embossed medallion pattern adds texture and style to this cotton coverlet from Threshold. It's great to mix and match with other bedding pieces or pillows to create a look you love.
BUY IT: from $79; target.com
Madison Park Tuscany 3-Piece Full/Queen Coverlet Set
The Madison Park Tuscany Coverlet features scalloped edges and a decorative stitch pattern so it's beautiful enough to stand on its own. The fabric also features an anti-microbial treatment for odor and bacteria control to ensure the beddings stays fresh.
BUY IT: $64.99; bedbathandbeyond.com