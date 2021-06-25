Hot Sleeper? This Mattress-Cooling Bed Fan Brings the Breeze Straight to Your Sheets
In case you didn't know, even science says that temperature is crucial to getting a good night's sleep. In fact, the ideal temperature lies somewhere between 62 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Is that always a reality? Not quite. During one of those balmy Southern seasons with two people snoozing under the covers (with, perhaps, a kid or dog thrown into the mix), we're definitely more likely to dream of hot desert sands than a cool breezy beach.
Before you let your night sweats get to you and lower your quality of sleep, there are options to create a cooler sleeping environment before you hit the sheets. Firstly, make sure to shop around our recommendations for The Best Cooling Bed Sheets of 2021. If those don't cut it, there is one solution left that doesn't involve stripping off the bed sheets and duvet altogether. It's called the bFan, and it's a rather revolutionary way to directly cool down the hot zone (as in, underneath the duvet and in between the sheets). Plus, it's concealable enough that no one will even know it's there. However, they certainly will notice when you start looking way more well-rested.
This mattress cooler by Texas-based brand Bedfan looks sleek and simple, and it lays flat against the side or end of the bed. It then injects cool air between the duvet or quilt and your sheets as you sleep, keeping you cool and refreshed. Since it is customizable and fits flush against the bed, your bedding can be laid over it to conceal it from the outside. For most intents and purposes, it's the first of its kind. You can find similar ideas online, but not at the same price point or featuring the same subtle, customizable design. However, since the bFan has garnered tons of popularity as of late and can tend to go on backorder, we'll be giving up a couple more options for cooling your mattress, as well.
Shop the bFan, plus two of our other favorite mattress-cooling buys, below.
Related Items
The bFan
This unit comes with a wireless remote that you can keep bedside, which allows you to control the fan's usage. Tip: This new model currently goes in and out of delayed shipping often, so act quickly.
BUY IT: $184.95; bedfans-usa.com
BedJet 3
More expensive and slightly less concealable, this mattress-cooling fan comes with many settings, including both heating and cooling. It calls for placing underneath the bed, so it might work well for those who have a bedskirt.
BUY IT: $499; amazon.com
Oaskys Cooling Mattress Topper
Not ready to go electronic? Try an old-fashioned mattress topper with cooling capabilities. It's made with down alternative microfiber, so it is good for those who deal with allergies.
BUY IT: $39.90 and up; amazon.com