These Hotel-Style Pillows Have Nearly 99,000 Perfect Ratings—and You Can Get Two for $28 Today

One of the best parts about traveling is where you lay your head at night. The best hotel bedding is always so much more luxurious than what we're usually able to keep on our beds at home. The mattresses are firm yet comfortable, and the pillows never leave us with a crick in our necks the next morning. It can be really tough (read: expensive) to replicate that vacation bed feeling, but more than 99,000 Amazon shoppers swear that the Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are the real deal.