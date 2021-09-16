These Hotel-Style Pillows Have Nearly 99,000 Perfect Ratings—and You Can Get Two for $28 Today
One of the best parts about traveling is where you lay your head at night. The best hotel bedding is always so much more luxurious than what we're usually able to keep on our beds at home. The mattresses are firm yet comfortable, and the pillows never leave us with a crick in our necks the next morning. It can be really tough (read: expensive) to replicate that vacation bed feeling, but more than 99,000 Amazon shoppers swear that the Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are the real deal.
This set of two cooling, gel-filled pillows allow a comfortable night's sleep without overheating. The high-quality fade- and stain-resistant materials are made to last a good, long time. Even better, the set is just $28 as Amazon's Deal of the Day—but the sale is only live for the rest of today so you'll need to act fast.
BUY IT: Starting at $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
These Hotel Collection Pillows are exactly as great they claim to be, according to shoppers. They provide the same level of comfort and support as other brands that cost hundreds, delivering the same qualities at an affordable price (one reviewer even noted it helped his neck pain better than Tempur-Pedic). The secret is the gel inside, which allows you to sleep in any position (back, side, stomach) as it conforms to your unique shape. The down-alternative filling is hypoallergenic, helps regulate body temperature, and makes the shape supportive and structured.
"I have been searching for pillows for years, the only time I get a comfortable night's sleep is when I sleep in a hotel," one shopper writes. "I've spent up to $350 on a pillow and still found myself uncomfortable. These pillows are perfect!! First night I've slept in my own bed, actually ON a pillow and had the same sleep quality as if I was in a hotel! I want to throw away every other pillow in my house! It's comfortable and the perfect support for my neck!"
Sleep in hotel-level luxury for a whole lot less by buying these Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection Bed Pillows while they're on sale today at Amazon.