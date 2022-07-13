These Editor-Loved Pillows With 100,000 Perfect Ratings Are 48% Off for Prime Day Thanks to a Double Discount
It's officially the second day of the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event. This year's home and kitchen deals are incredible, and the Apple deals are creating some real buzz (with $120 off the Apple Watch Series 7, we understand the fan-fare). But this sale event reaches far beyond discounts on kitchen appliances and home tech, so imagine our joy when we discovered one of our favorite editor-loved items is on sale right now: the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set.
When did you last update your pillows (and no, seasonal throw pillows don't count)? The Sleep Foundation recommends replacing your bed pillows every one to two years. While that sounds great, it can quickly get expensive, especially if you have multiple bedrooms and guest rooms. Luckily, these top-rated pillows are available for $26—that's only $13 per pillow, and nearly half off.
If you don't think bed pillows are anything to write home about, you haven't experienced these cloud-like contraptions. These pillows have over 100,000 five-star ratings. Reviews include one from a new mom who slept so well on these pillows that their husband "thought [she] had died," and another shopper who claimed the soft pillows are "so much better" than memory foam.
Several of our editors have also ordered these pillows and can vouch for them—myself included. The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows somehow strike the perfect balance between softness and true support. They are softer than memory foam pillows but much more firm than a standard bed pillow. They are so cozy to sleep on and they make great filler pillows for your shams because they don't lose their shape. And other editors agree.
"I'm a bit of a pillow snob, and this set is by far the best I've found for the price," says Lily Gray, Associate Home Editor. "They're squishy yet supportive and have totally nixed any neck pain I had from sleeping on more expensive pillow brands. My favorite part? They never lose their shape. I haven't had to fluff them once in over four months of use."
So you might as well pick up a few sets while they are 48 percent off. Just be sure to click the on-page coupon before checkout to take advantage of this double discount.
