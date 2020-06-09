This Best-Selling Amazon Pillow Set Has Over 7,000 Five-Star Reviews Alone

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As kids, we often think that a pillow is a pillow is a pillow. It’s all the same to us, and we get a fine night of sleep regardless. Yet most of us reach a day when merely sleeping in the wrong position on a pillow that’s too soft or too flat brings on a crick in the neck that sticks around for days. Eventually, we become so scared of the gnarly neck cricks that we turn into the type of people that bring their own pillows on every trip. Every time we jokingly lament that it’s because “hotel pillows are just the worst,” a little bit more of our youth slips away. Ah, what to do.

The search for the perfect pillow is long and hard, especially when you can only trust online reviews of something you need to actually feel out in person. That’s why when one pillow starts to stand out from the sea—er, cloud?—of options, it’s worth a shot to trust the strangers online. And in the case of a certain best-selling pillow set on Amazon, there are over 7,000 strangers giving it a perfect five-star review, which surely could only be garnered when no neck cricks are suffered, right?

One reviewer even described her first night testing this pillow: “Apparently I slept so good that night, that I didn’t hear the baby crying or hear my husband up with her. He thought I had died in my sleep and tried to wake me!” And mamas don’t take sleep lightly.

The Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow Set on Amazon comes in a set of two pillows that are made to be not quite as super firm as memory foam pillows, but also not too soft that your neck doesn’t feel supported. They’re also made to be mildew, dust mite, and mold resistant—in order to make sure allergies don’t act up and the pillows last a long time. Whenever you’re feeling like they’re getting dirty or lackluster, you can throw them in the washing machine to clean and the dryer to fluff them back up. Everyone’s bedding preference is subjective, but these are worth a try if your pillows at home just aren’t up to snuff.

