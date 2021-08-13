Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line Is Finally Back in Stock at Walmart–After Selling Out in One Day
From a complete line of clean beauty essentials to removable wallpaper, it's safe to say that there isn't anything Drew Barrymore can't do. And as it turns out, that list also includes creating an air fryer so popular, it sold out in just 24 hours after hitting the virtual shelves this March.
In case you missed it then, you'll be pleased to learn the previously sold-out kitchen appliance is back in stock alongside dozens of other favorites from her shopper-approved kitchenline, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, which you can only get at Walmart.
The collection—which previously caught our eye thanks to its nostalgic charm reminiscent of jadeite—is Barrymore's most recent venture that's been successfully taking over our homes in the best way possible. Aside from vintage-inspired colorways like sage green and icing white, the line of kitchen essentials and small appliances combines sleek countertop-friendly silhouettes with touchscreen technology, so it doesn't just look good, but performs just as well.
For the caffeine-minded, the restock also includes the brand's previously sold out programmable touch screen coffee machine, which can hold up to 14 cups of coffee. And while everything in the collection, ranging from 10-piece cookware sets to easy-to-read nesting measuring cups is swoon-worthy, it's the air fryer that's earned the spotlight.
At just $89, the 6-quart fryer has a large 5-pound food cap, making it just as ideal for food-prepping gatherings and tailgates as it would be for a weekday dinner. And thanks to the brand's signature touch-activated display that's free of all dials, buttons, and knobs, the sleek design is meant to be displayed on a countertop rather than tucked away.
If there's one thing we've learned from the previous restocks of the best-selling gadgets and cookware, it's that things don't last long. Head to Walmart now to shop the entire collection of Drew Barrymore-approved kitchenware while it's still available.
