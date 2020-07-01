Fresh-Air Outdoor Bath Showers for Beach Houses

This Harbour Island, Bahamas, cottage was on the verge of collapse after years of neglect. Homeowner Trish Becker outfitted the side of the house, now enclosed by a privacy fence, with an outdoor shower. The foundation wall and shower floor were crafted using stones collected from a neighboring island. The siding is painted Summer Haze, the pine shutters are painted Mayflower Blue, and the windows are (both by Devoe), and mahogany windows.