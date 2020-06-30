15 Beautiful Beach House Bathrooms
A lot of people don't spend much time thinking about this, but the bathroom is one of the most used areas of your home. Whether you are building a new home or renovating an existing one, the functionality, accessibility, and design of the bathroom space should definitely be near the top of your priority list. From choosing fixtures and finishes to deciding on style and paint color or wallpaper. From high-end to laid-back, indoors to out, these coastal beach house bathrooms are filled with smart and stunning design ideas.
Peaceful Retreat
Check out this master bath. It has a deep, freestanding tub overlooks the grassy dunes, making it a serene escape.
Idea Spotlight
Pretty tile work on the floor adds a graphic element to the space and is reminiscent of a rug.
Totally Floored
The defining feature that takes center stage in this Long Island master bath is its flooring. It's a gorgeous tile floor in a spectrum of ocean-going blues and greens.
Idea Spotlight: Simple shades in a neutral color give the space a spa-like feel.
Soothing Space
The floor and walls in this Fire Island bath are clad in Carrara marble tile by Ann Sacks. It resists trapped moisture and tracked-in beach sand. The cool, monochromatic color scheme gives the room a soothing, spa-like feel.
Idea Spotlight: For a touch of whimsy, the homeowner converted a 1960s chrome dental cabinet into a stylish perch for towels and toiletries. The sink is by American Standard.
Earthy and Modern
This Malibu master bath got an ultramodern update grounded in clean rectangular lines that are repeated in a trio of casement windows and the translucent shower stall. Blue-green Esmeralda onyx shower walls and semicircular sconces dial up the drama by highlighting the home's 1960s pedigree.
Idea Spotlight: Give your bath a touch of glam by hanging a chandelier, like this Gianni Seguso one.
Water Everywhere
Beachy blue, glazed subway tile (from Waterworks) is the main event in this Rehoboth Beach, Delaware bath. A smart cutout and bench add a practical slant to the pretty shower.
Idea Spotlight: The homeowners found a mirror with a similar finish to the Restoration Hardware vanity for a cohesive look.
Rustic Elegance
Soft white walls and a warm wood floor give this Western Washington master bath an upscale lodge feel. The Cheviot Products soaking tub casts a minimalist but striking silhouette.
Idea Spotlight: Nautical illustrations that flank the window give a coastal feel to the space, as does the collection of starfish beneath the vanity.
Lively Bath
Blue and green accents liven up this pretty white bath. The room appears loftier thanks to the vertical boards and painted ceiling.
Idea Spotlight: Don't be afraid of pattern. The Osborne & Little fabric valance adds visual appeal and mimics the colors in the floor tiles.
Luxurious Escape
The freestanding tub splits our Daniel Island Showhouse master bath in half. A vanity on each side ensures there's plenty of room for cohabitating morning routines.
Idea Spotlight: The soft blue shade (Sherwin-Williams's Mineral Deposit) on the vanities is a great fit for both feminine and masculine sensibilities.
Savvy Sanctuary
In the guest bath of the Rosemary Beach Ultimate Beach House, an oval mirror is suspended in front of the window. This design choice does not sacrifice the natural light for function.
Idea Spotlight: The overhead rain-style shower head and handheld sprayer are all controlled digitally, so guests don't have to fumble with unfamiliar fixtures.
Island Style
The shutter-inspired, slatted detail on the tub surround of our East Beach Ultimate Beach House lends a touch of island style.
Idea Spotlight: The bath's mosaic floor is made from square tiles in different sizes and colors. It's a fresh update on a classic checkerboard pattern.
Asian Oasis
A sunken Japanese soaking tub looks supremely serene. Creamy stone on the floors and walls, and a simple wood vanity topped with a glass-bowl sink contribute to the spa-like setting.
Idea Spotlight: Filter light without sacrificing privacy by installing a wall, window, or roof of Lucite or frosted glass.
Vanity With Flair
Let a show stopping sink take center stage. Set a colorful bowl atop a vintage washstand, or mount it on a counter as an attention-getter.
Idea Spotlight: Hang deep medicine cabinets above the washstands to hold all of the necessary bath supplies.
Get Outside
Forget a quick rinse in an outdoor shower―opt for a long soak under the stars. Turn a private deck into an outdoor bath with a freestanding tub and pedestal sink for the ultimate alfresco experience. A flea-market stool can keep accessories nearby.
Idea Spotlight: Add personal style to a claw-foot tub with a colorful hand-painted design. Or use wire and hot glue to frame a mirror with a collection of found driftwood.
Cozy Corners
Unpainted, unfinished wood recalls bygone beach style―imagine a Key West cottage in the days of Hemingway. The look is authentic, natural, and beach-chic all at the same time.
Idea Spotlight: Open shelving doesn't have to look messy. Conceal your necessities in woven baskets and use clear jars or hurricane vases to hold bath beads or beach finds.
Space Saver
Maximize the square footage of a small powder room with sliding or pocket-style doors. This way, you won't have to plan around door clearances.
Idea Spotlight: Turn a bathroom mirror into a work of art by attaching crown molding or replacing the glass within a picture frame.