24 Bathroom Wallpaper Ideas That Will Transform Your Space

From the guest half-bath to the ensuite just off the main bedroom, the bathroom is the rare room that you (usually) enjoy all alone. It is a special place of privacy that deserves its own design. And what easier way to transform the space than wallpaper?

"Bathrooms are a place of refuge and serenity and also a place to really project your personality," says New Orleans interior designer Nomita Joshi-Gupta, owner of Spruce, a multi-line wallpaper and textile showroom. "Wallpaper also has perspective and gives walls added dimensions. If you have uneven walls or too many projections a busy print will fool the eye."

Gupta recommends using large scale wallpaper in small powder and smaller bathrooms. "Large scale designs make the space feel larger and smaller scale prints make the space cozier and smaller," she says. "In a larger primary bath, create a focal point such as behind your bathtub or vanity to really anchor the space."

But before you begin, consider the moisture in your bathroom because it could warp the wallpaper over time. Half-baths are great for wallpaper because it doesn't have a shower, and also ensuite bathrooms in guest rooms that don't get used as often. Either way, if you have great ventilation, full steam ahead!