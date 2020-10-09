The Difference Between a Bath Towel and a Bath Sheet

There comes a time in every adult’s life when having the answers to a host of age-old household questions at the ready becomes important. Whether it’s registering for wedding gifts or a mother-in-law who is set to visit—the exact reason doesn’t really matter—it’s good to be on your toes about matters of home improvement. You never know when someone is going to test your knowledge about how to clean wood floors, properly place a top sheet (upside down!), or take oven racks from greasy to gleaming.

But knowing how to do household chores is only part of the equation. You should also know how to tell the difference between all kinds of household objects. We’re talking heirloom versus multi-generational junk; objet versus knickknack; and bath towel versus bath sheet. While the answers to the first two are probably more in the eyes of the beholder, the last one is much more definitive, and we’ve got you covered.

What’s the Actual Difference?

In the case of these two bathrooms staples, the definition comes down to size. A bath sheet is simply a larger version of a bath towel. That’s it. Super simple, right? Most standard bath towels are going to fall in the 25- to 30-inch-wide by-55- to 58-inch-long range, which means they’re great for a head wrap, a lower-body wrap, or even a top-half wrap. By contrast, bath sheets—at around 35-by-60 inches, although they come much larger—are going to offer you a far greater abundance of material that will ensure post-bath, full-body coverage.

WATCH: 6 Things An Organized Person Does Not Have In Her Bathroom Photo:

What’s Better: Bath Towel or Bath Sheet?