Just In Time for Spring: Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Candle Smells Like “a Huge Bouquet of Lilacs"

Shoppers have crowned Fresh Cut Lilacs one of Bath & Body Works best-selling candles for a few very good reasons. Like all of the brand's 3-wick candles, Fresh Cut Lilacs is beloved for its room-filling throw (i.e. the strength of its scent) and its complex yet easily identifiable, realistic fragrance. This one combines notes of dewy greens and soft spring air with its signature lilac, so it's basically springtime in a candle. And its impressive burn time means that if you stick to the 4-hour burn rule, it's likely to last you the entire season. All of these factors—including its chic jar design—contribute to the candle's 4.6-star rating average.