Just In Time for Spring: Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Candle Smells Like “a Huge Bouquet of Lilacs"

As of publication time, a blanket of below-zero temps and brutal winter storms has descended over the country from coast to coast—so if you're anything like us, you're likely daydreaming about the warm weather and sunny spring days ahead.
But luckily, you don't have to wait for the ground to thaw to make your home feel fresh and bright. Bath & Body Works' best-selling Fresh Cut Lilacs 3-Wick Candle is here to spread some spring cheer, even if the weather outside is looking frightful.
Buy It: $25; bathandbodyworks.com
Shoppers have crowned Fresh Cut Lilacs one of Bath & Body Works best-selling candles for a few very good reasons. Like all of the brand's 3-wick candles, Fresh Cut Lilacs is beloved for its room-filling throw (i.e. the strength of its scent) and its complex yet easily identifiable, realistic fragrance. This one combines notes of dewy greens and soft spring air with its signature lilac, so it's basically springtime in a candle. And its impressive burn time means that if you stick to the 4-hour burn rule, it's likely to last you the entire season. All of these factors—including its chic jar design—contribute to the candle's 4.6-star rating average.
"The throw on this one is 11/10. This is a beautiful pure lilac scent and smells absolutely divine," one reviewer wrote. "The simple design is an added plus too."
"This is the most accurate smelling lilac candle I have ever found," another shopper raved. "Honestly, just opening the candle in my bedroom and leaving it there will make the whole room smell like lilacs. My only complaint? It just doesn't last long enough. I love it so much that I've burned through two in two years, and I NEVER finish candles."
Even reviewers who aren't usually fans of floral fragrances find Fresh Cut Lilacs to be not just a bearable scent, but even an enjoyable burn. Plus, there's the appeal of a candle that has the power to bring back memories thanks to its distinct scent.
"This reminded me of my mom walking around country roads and coming back with a huge bouquet of lilacs and putting them all around the house," one reviewer wrote. "Beautiful scent and the only actual flower scent I really love."
If winter blues have got you down, this $25 candle might be the cheapest cure. Shop Fresh Cut Lilacs and the rest of Bath & Body Works' wide variety of seasonal scents on their site.