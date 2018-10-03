Why We Love House Plan 1254
Otherwise known as the one and only Banning Court.
Picture this: You're strolling down a quiet country street lined with beautiful live oaks, and you're greeted by a vision of true architectural beauty. She is quaint. She is charming. She is your dream home. In fact, this may be the closest thing you'll ever come to stepping inside a storybook. Meet Banning Court, one of our favorite cottages brimming with old-fashioned character and quintessential Southern charm. Here are a few reasons we love this House Plan so much:
1. The Layout
Leave it to Beaufort, South Carolina, architect Eric Moser, who also dreamed up dozens of other plans (like Old Pond Place, Tidewater Cottage, Antler Hall, Meritta Creek) to create a plan with comfort and style in mind. This 1286-square-foot blueprint was meant for anyone looking for a fresh build that is packed with storage, private spaces, and room to roam. The House Plan (referred to as 1254) is designed with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, screened-in porch, and library tucked, which is cleverly tucked into the corner.
2. The Mass Appeal
Maybe you're moving back to your hometown with plans to build from the ground up. Maybe you're newlyweds who have decided to purchase land and build your first home in your favorite part of town. Maybe you're empty nesters ready to downsize. Or maybe you're just saving up for your forever home. This plan is designed with enough private areas (library and screened-in porch) as well crowd-pleasing spots for entertaining–indoors and out.
3. The Wow Factor
There are so many tiny touches that make this a perfectly livable home. Some of our favorite spaces blend the relaxed comforts of the indoors with the natural beauty of the outdoors. As in, comfy rocking chairs coupled with fresh air and a warm Southern breeze. (Imagine lounging in your cozy den with a gorgeous view of those grand oak trees.) Banning Court has mastered the best of both worlds–crafted with a screened-in porch as well as a front porch made for mingling. Its open floor plan is practical for a cottage this size, and the kitchen was designed with an island (breakfast had at the counter) and a pantry for storage. The master suite is designed with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. And bonus points for the fireplace that will feel extra special on chilly winter nights.