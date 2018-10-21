In another life, I was blessed with thick, straight hair...that doesn't shed like wildfire every darn day. This is not that life. Like clockwork, every three months or so, I have to call up my building's super to unclog the sink and tub drains in my bathroom. So when I came across this tutorial on how to unclog a drain with baking soda and vinegar on CrunchyBetty.com, I was ready to grab my cleaning gloves and get started. A cheap, green method to clean my drain out with no grocery store trips required? You don't have to tell me twice.

Though I followed Crunchy Betty's directions to a T, my results were pretty lackluster. On first test, the sink seemed to work markedly more efficiently, but by the following day, the bath seemed to drain about 20% faster, but that's not that great when you're showering in ankle-deep water. Sometimes hard-to-reach clogs have to be removed mechanically, and turns out baking soda and vinegar won't help with fat, oil, and grease clogs (here's a helpful explanation from Bren Did), which explains why you should start with scalding hot water. This is why we've included tips on how to keep drains from clogging in the first place, along with our recommended DIY process for unclogging your drains and keeping them clean.

How Often to Clean Your Drains

Most plumbers recommend cleaning drains monthly to prevent clogs from occurring in the first place. After all, the effort and cost of doing so are minimal. With regular maintenance, you should only need to hire a professional to clean your drains every couple of years. And you might avoid ending up in ankle-deep water like I did.

What You Need

Large pot

Hot water

Baking soda

Vinegar

Sink stopper

Optional: plunger

How to Clean Drains with Vinegar and Baking Soda

If the sink or tub is not draining at all, add enough water to cover the bottom of a plunger. Place the plunger over the drain and press down and release the handle several times. Remove the plunger after several thrusts to see if the water starts draining. Repeat until it does. Remove any drain cover or stopper that is obstructing your view of the drain. Then remove any materials you can see clogging the drain, like hair or food. (Tip: A wire coat hangar can be an effective tool for pulling out clogs that are just beyond reach. Fill a large pot with very hot water. If necessary, water can be heated to scalding on the stove (do not pour boiling water down your drain, as it can damage the seal between PVC pipes). Pour the hot water down the drain to dissolve and wash away any grease clogs. After the water has finished draining, pour half a box of baking soda into the drain. Measure a half cup of vinegar and pour it into the drain. Seal immediately with a sink stopper, so that pressure can build and help dislodge any materials. After one hour, unplug the sink or tub. Fill a large pot with very hot water as instructed earlier. Pour down the drain to flush it out. Replace any drain covers or stoppers that you removed.

Tips to Keep Your Drains Clean Longer

How can you keep your drains from clogging in the first place? First off, use sink strainers and regularly clean any debris from strainers and throw it in the trash (a mesh screen is best for catching hair in the shower). Second, never pour grease down a drain—pour hot grease into a can to cool, and wipe greasy pans with a paper towel before washing. It's also a good idea to put coffee grounds and food waste in the trash or compost instead of the garbage disposal. And finally, place a washcloth over the tub drain before washing your pooch to catch its shedding fur.

When to Call a Professional