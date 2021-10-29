Every Southern Home Cook Needs This Bacon Grease Container – and It's Just $15
If you're from the South, bacon is a big part of your cooking, and delicious bacon-wrapped or flavored food is usually the first to go at the potluck. When you're done cooking up strips of bacon, the last thing you want to do is toss the drippings down the drain. Not only will it clog your pipes, but the grease is packed with bacon flavor that can be used in other recipes, too. To store your liquid gold, consider the Ayesha Curry Bacon Grease Can that's pretty as a picture and is just $15 on Amazon.
Whether you're baking, roasting, or frying, this bacon grease container will be your cooking companion as you pour out smokey, delicious lard into your cookware. The grease can is made with heavy-duty steel and has a gorgeous enamel coating that shoppers say is easy to clean.
The grease container has a 4-inch wide mouth that makes it easy to pour in the drippings straight from the skillet. The durable lid comes with a small loop handle that gives you easy access to the good stuff. And what's great is that even though it holds a lot, reviewers say it doesn't take up too much space.
One tip: To store bacon grease safely, make sure you let the liquid cool and then strain it to remove bacon bits. While those crunchy pieces of goodness taste great, it can make the drippings spoil quickly. Then transfer it to the refrigerator to keep it nice and cool for up to three months.
If you love a stylish kitchen product, this bacon grease container proves to be both functional and charming. The can is available in a variety of fun colors like red, blue, white, green, and brown. Plus, it has a vintage farmhouse vibe with the rustic bacon drippings label and artwork complete with a little pig up top.
The bacon grease container is extremely popular on Amazon, earning over 11,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "cute and functional" and call it "perfect."
"I bought this so I could start cooking with my bacon grease and absolutely love it," wrote one Amazon shopper. "It's a game changer when you're frying up some eggs for breakfast or Brussels sprouts for dinner, and adds extra flavor into your dishes. It's super convenient and easy to use, not to mention a cute design."
"I have been looking for a bacon grease jar for over three years," wrote another. "I was looking for a vintage can like my grandmother had. But, when I saw this jar I had to have it. I absolutely love it… It's cute sitting on the counter and I get compliments all the time."
Ready to start cooking with flavor? Get the $15 Ayesha Curry Bacon Grease Can that'll safely store your drippings and look good while doing it.