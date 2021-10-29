Every Southern Home Cook Needs This Bacon Grease Container – and It's Just $15

If you're from the South, bacon is a big part of your cooking, and delicious bacon-wrapped or flavored food is usually the first to go at the potluck. When you're done cooking up strips of bacon, the last thing you want to do is toss the drippings down the drain. Not only will it clog your pipes, but the grease is packed with bacon flavor that can be used in other recipes, too. To store your liquid gold, consider the Ayesha Curry Bacon Grease Can that's pretty as a picture and is just $15 on Amazon.