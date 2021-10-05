The Best Fall Home Decor Hiding at Amazon
If you're anything like us, you get a strong urge to redecorate as soon as you flip the calendar page to October. And whether you enjoy putting festive seasonal items on display all over your home or prefer styling a few carefully selected pieces of understated decor this time of year, Amazon has everything you need to turn your space into an autumnal wonderland.
It can be as simple as swapping out your usual throw pillow covers for ones emblazoned with buffalo check plaid or as involved as investing in a plush shag area rug to add layers and texture to a room (and keep toes warm when temperatures drop). There are decorations fit for Halloween and Thanksgiving, such as these adorable velvet pumpkins and these pinecone-shaped string lights. And there are plenty of pieces that you'll want to keep out long past fall. For instance, this cozy throw blanket from Bedsure is sure to earn a permanent place on your sofa.
You'll also find decorations for your outdoor spaces, like these LED lanterns to light up your patio or front porch and this playful doormat that delivers a friendly greeting to all of your visitors. And who could resist hanging this sophisticated eucalyptus wreath on the front door ahead of the holiday season?
No matter your budget, there are tons of items to choose from. In fact, most of our favorite finds cost well under $50, so you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy a bit of festive decor. With the holidays quickly approaching, there's no time to waste. Keep scrolling to shop 15 of the best pieces of autumn home decor we found on Amazon before you get the itch to take down your box of holiday decorations.
Related Items
4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers
Give your couch an instant refresh with patterned pillow covers.
Vgia Green Leaf Eucalyptus Wreath
Swap a traditional fall wreath for one made of eucalyptus.
Bedsure Knit Throw Blanket
Toss this blanket over a sofa for a warm accent.
Miulee Velvet Square Throw Pillow Covers
Nothing says fall quite like velvet accessories.
Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle
Let this candle transport you to a crisp pumpkin patch.
Solino Home Linen Buffalo Check Table Runner
Add style to your tablescape with this buffalo check runner.
Maison d' Hermine Kashmir Paisley Kitchen Towels
These kitchen towels offer a subtle nod to fall.
Safavieh California Premium Collection 8x10 Shag Area Rug
Avoid stepping on chilly floors with this shag rug.
Elrene Home Fashions Happy Fall Y'all Coir Outdoor Doormat
This playful doormat speaks for itself.
Shymery Outdoor Solar Lanterns
Light the way with these decorative LED lanterns.
Ogrmar Handmade Velvet Pumpkins
These handmade velvet pumpkins are too cute.
Homemory Flameless LED Tea Lights
Trade in your tealight candles for flameless ones.
Lights4fun, Inc. Glass Pinecone Indoor Battery-Operated LED String Lights
Pinecone string lights will look festive on any mantel.
Eternal Moment Amber Glass Vases
Display dried or fresh flowers in these small amber vases.
Stonebriar Galvanized Metal Serving Tray
Serve up seasonal drinks, snacks, and decor on this tray.