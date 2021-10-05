The Best Fall Home Decor Hiding at Amazon

Including buffalo check pillow covers and velvet pumpkins.
By Christie Calucchia
October 05, 2021
If you're anything like us, you get a strong urge to redecorate as soon as you flip the calendar page to October. And whether you enjoy putting festive seasonal items on display all over your home or prefer styling a few carefully selected pieces of understated decor this time of year, Amazon has everything you need to turn your space into an autumnal wonderland.

It can be as simple as swapping out your usual throw pillow covers for ones emblazoned with buffalo check plaid or as involved as investing in a plush shag area rug to add layers and texture to a room (and keep toes warm when temperatures drop). There are decorations fit for Halloween and Thanksgiving, such as these adorable velvet pumpkins and these pinecone-shaped string lights. And there are plenty of pieces that you'll want to keep out long past fall. For instance, this cozy throw blanket from Bedsure is sure to earn a permanent place on your sofa. 

You'll also find decorations for your outdoor spaces, like these LED lanterns to light up your patio or front porch and this playful doormat that delivers a friendly greeting to all of your visitors. And who could resist hanging this sophisticated eucalyptus wreath on the front door ahead of the holiday season?

No matter your budget, there are tons of items to choose from. In fact, most of our favorite finds cost well under $50, so you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy a bit of festive decor. With the holidays quickly approaching, there's no time to waste. Keep scrolling to shop 15 of the best pieces of autumn home decor we found on Amazon before you get the itch to take down your box of holiday decorations.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers

BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com

Give your couch an instant refresh with patterned pillow covers.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Vgia Green Leaf Eucalyptus Wreath

BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com

Swap a traditional fall wreath for one made of eucalyptus.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Bedsure Knit Throw Blanket

BUY IT: $17.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Toss this blanket over a sofa for a warm accent.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Miulee Velvet Square Throw Pillow Covers

BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com

Nothing says fall quite like velvet accessories.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Homesick Pumpkin Picking Scented Candle

BUY IT: $34; amazon.com

Let this candle transport you to a crisp pumpkin patch.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Solino Home Linen Buffalo Check Table Runner

BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com

Add style to your tablescape with this buffalo check runner.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Maison d' Hermine Kashmir Paisley Kitchen Towels

BUY IT: $16.99 (orig. $33); amazon.com

These kitchen towels offer a subtle nod to fall.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Safavieh California Premium Collection 8x10 Shag Area Rug

BUY IT: $246.33; amazon.com

Avoid stepping on chilly floors with this shag rug.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Elrene Home Fashions Happy Fall Y'all Coir Outdoor Doormat

BUY IT: $30.99; amazon.com

This playful doormat speaks for itself.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Shymery Outdoor Solar Lanterns

BUY IT: $42.99 (orig. $56); amazon.com

Light the way with these decorative LED lanterns.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Ogrmar Handmade Velvet Pumpkins

BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com

These handmade velvet pumpkins are too cute.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Homemory Flameless LED Tea Lights

BUY IT: $11.49 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Trade in your tealight candles for flameless ones.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Lights4fun, Inc. Glass Pinecone Indoor Battery-Operated LED String Lights

BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com

Pinecone string lights will look festive on any mantel.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Eternal Moment Amber Glass Vases

BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com

Display dried or fresh flowers in these small amber vases.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Stonebriar Galvanized Metal Serving Tray

BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com

Serve up seasonal drinks, snacks, and decor on this tray.

