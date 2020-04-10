Porch Lovers, Rejoice! House Plan 2048 Was Designed For You
Meet your new favorite house plan: the Georgia River Farmhouse (Plan SL-2048). Designed by the Georgia-based husband-and-wife architect team Nathan and Liane Brock of Wiregrass Studio, this plan features airy interiors and plenty of porch space. Plus, this handsome home blends classic farmhouse with old-fashioned Lowcountry architecture.
Why We Love It
The 2,600-square-foot Georgia River Farmhouse is built for indoor-outdoor living. Natural light pours in through the tall windows, which enhance the connection with nature on the other side. The first floor's open-concept design emphasizes family gatherings and entertaining. The kitchen opens to the dining and living areas; a lofty vaulted ceiling with dormer windows gives the space an expansive feeling. A mudroom and pantry are hidden off the kitchen, and an office, wet bar, and powder room are set off the main living area.
The private master suite is tucked away in a corner of the first floor. The bath features his-and-hers walk-in closets, as well as access to the laundry room. The bedroom opens to a secluded screened porch—an ideal spot for sipping morning coffee. Give the kids their own privacy to play upstairs; a game room opens to a screened sleeping porch, and the two bedrooms share an adjoining bath. The loft area could be turned into an art studio, office, or extra guest room.
The Wow Factor
The wraparound porch! The home feels accessible and welcoming thanks to the low-slung roof, open-air design, and two short brick steps surrounding the porch's perimeter. Max out the porch space by setting up a few "rooms." For instance, couches or chairs arranged in front of the cozy fireplace form a living room, with enough space to spare for an alfresco dining area. It's designed for year-round outdoor entertaining.