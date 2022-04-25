Coming Soon: Our First-Ever Adaptive Cottage to Benefit the Parkinson's Foundation
Located in the Habersham community in Beaufort, South Carolina, the Adaptive Cottage bridges the gap between conventional design and a fully ADA-compliant house. The house plan combines thoughtful home elements with accessible features such as wider hallways, zero entry showers, and purposeful kitchen design.
The Southern Living House Plan for the Adaptive Cottage is available now, with a portion of the proceeds of all sales going to the Parkinson's Foundation. Upon completion of the home, a portion of the sale of the home will also be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation.
The vision for the project originated with Scott Rider, a passionate advocate in the Parkinson's community. "As a person living with Parkinson's disease, the Southern Living Adaptive Cottage represents what I believe individuals living with Parkinson's disease need: independence and collaboration," said Rider. "The unique design and finishes make it possible for a person who has physical limitations to live more independently than would otherwise be possible. This project was made possible thanks to the collaboration of generous individuals and multiple organizations. My hope is that this project will increase awareness of Parkinson's disease as well as much needed funds that will help lead to a cure."
The Adaptive Cottage is being created by a group of experts in their fields, including residential designer Eric Moser of Moser Design Group, Allen Patterson of Allen Patterson Builders, and Kathryn Lott of Kathryn Lott Designs. The building site in Habersham was donated to the project at cost by Robert Turner of the Habersham Land Company.
Sponsors of the Adaptive Cottage whose products will be included in the home include GE Appliances and Elkay, along with other contributing partners.