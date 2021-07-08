When it comes to hosting, you could say Southerners are well seasoned. We can set a table, prep a menu, and fold a napkin just as well as anyone. But even with all the stops we pull out, we'd still be outdone by our well-to-do ancestors in the 19th century. Suppertimes during the Victorian era—which one might call the heyday of formal dining—were full-on productions, with more courses and more tabletop accoutrement than you might expect at a royal feast. Excess? Perhaps. Or, by serving up place settings with spoons, knives, and forks for every ingredient under the sun, did the Victorians have it right? We dug up some of the more obscure pieces of flatware and cutlery commonly used at old-school dinner tables so you can decide for yourself.