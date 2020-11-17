These Lightweight Sheets Have Over 100,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon
Few things compare to slipping into a bed made up in buttery-soft sheets after a long day. And while you might think you need to splurge on expensive brands to create the bed of your dreams, comfortable bedding doesn’t have to cost hundreds of dollars. In fact, you can order one of Amazon’s top-rated sheet sets for less than $30.
This set of AmazonBasics sheets includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and pillowcases to match. At first glance, it looks like any other bundle of affordable sheets available on Amazon; however, its reviews tell a different story. It has a whopping 106,206 five-star ratings and 28,019 five-star reviews. Not only are droves of shoppers turning to this simple sheet set, but they’re enjoying it so much they have to shout it from the rooftops (which, in this case, is the Amazon product review section).
Made of polyester microfiber, the sheets are soft yet durable. They’re also wrinkle-resistant for a smooth, sleek look, and the fitted sheets come with corners that are actually big enough to stay put on mattresses up to 16 inches deep. You can machine wash the bedding in warm water and dry it on a low tumble setting. Just be sure to avoid using chlorine bleach while cleaning.
The sheets are ideal for kids’ rooms, first apartments, and anyone looking for a good deal. They come in a wide variety of colors and patterns and are available in sizes twin XL to California king. Oh, and did we mention that prices range from $15 to $27?
Many of the tens of thousands of reviewers say the sheets are lightweight, soft, and don’t slide around the mattress once they’re on. Others mention that they come at a great value for such a reasonable price. However, a few warn that if you’re looking for sheets that feel crisp, these aren’t for you (that’s more a classic cotton feel).
“Wow. I am shocked at how awesome these sheets are!” wrote a reviewer. “I love getting into bed and having soft sheets.” Another shopper called them “soft” and “breathable,” adding that they wash well and don’t accumulate pesky pilling.
If you’re in the market for affordable sheets, head to Amazon to pick out a set in a solid color or bold pattern today. Based on the more than 100,000 five-star ratings, you can have peace of mind that you’re getting comfy bedding at a great price.