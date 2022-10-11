Home 12 Can't-Miss Deals Our Shopping Editor Is Grabbing Before The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ends Prices start at just $6. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray is an Associate eCommerce Home Editor for Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2020, covering the best products in the home and lifestyle spaces. As a shopping expert, Lily has spent the last few years testing products and researching trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchenware, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was a Home and Shopping writer for the Dotdash Meredith news and deals eCommerce team, and contributed to PEOPLE, Real Simple, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Shape, and All Recipes. As a shopping editor, Amazon sale events are my kind of Super Bowl. Now that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially live, scrolling through thousands of deals to catch the very best has finally kicked off. And let me just say, the deals are good. From now until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, you can snag huge deals for hundreds of dollars off before the holiday shopping season even starts. Instead of browsing the extensive sale pages and hidden storefronts, I decided to give you a sneak peek of the deals I'm personally buying as an Amazon expert. Did I mention that the prices start at just $6? Editor-Picked Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket, $18.42 (orig. $40) Gilden Tree Waffle Bath Sheets, $58.36 (orig. $84) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $274) Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin, $14.99 (orig. $25) Leggings Depot Joggers, $16.99 (orig. $28.99) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Eraser Concealer, $8.80 (orig. $9.99) Chef'N Emulstir Salad Dressing Mixer, $12.59 (orig. $14.99) Soda Pilot Lug Sole Chelsea Ankle Bootie, $31.99 (orig. $108.99) Levoit Air Purifier, $84.99 (orig. $99.99) Lodge Scraper Combo, $5.90 (orig. $8.85) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) From iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Levoit air purifiers to Joseph Joseph adjustable rolling pins, there are tons of functional home must-haves available at a big discount. I've even included markdowns on a few fan-favorite beauty and style items I'm grabbing, too. Keep scrolling to score deals up to 71 percent off before they vanish. Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $18.42 (orig. $40) There's nothing cozier than cuddling in a throw blanket with a cup of tea and a good book. When I saw that this Eddie Bauer reversible plaid throw was on sale for $18, I immediately added it to my shopping cart. One side is made of ultra-soft fleece and the other a warm Teddy fabric that I can't wait to curl up in. Gilden Tree Waffle Bath Sheets Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $58.36 (orig. $84) My current towels lack that "hotel luxury" feeling. That's why I'm grabbing this high-quality, long-staple cotton waffle weave set that's quick-drying, absorbent, and super soft. They're called "bath sheets" because they're larger than traditional towels to keep you comfortable right out of the shower. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $16.80 (orig. $24) This lip mask has taken over TikTok, and it's time I check to see what the hype is about. The overnight lip treatment is full of hydrating coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. And shoppers say their lips feel "soft and smooth" when they wake up. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $199 (orig. $274) With a busy schedule and a house full of pet hair, now's the perfect chance to grab a robot vacuum for less. I'm shopping this iRobot model while it's $75 off. It has a three-stage cleaning system, smart navigation settings, scheduling capabilities, and dirt detect technology that cleans high-traffic areas more thoroughly. Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $14.99 (orig. $25) As a novice baker, working with dough is finicky to say the least. I'm far from reaching precise measurements when it comes to cutting and shaping dough. After seeing some contestants on The Great British Baking Show use this adjustable rolling pin that's designed to produce an even thickness, I added it to my wishlist immediately. Now that it's 40 percent off, I'm finally making the purchase. Leggings Depot Joggers Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $16.99 (orig. $28.99) One Southern Living editor, Kaitlyn Yarborough, said these $17 joggers are practically identical to her Lululemon pair—and I have to see it for myself. The spandex and polyester fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking to keep me comfortable on the couch and on the go. And I love the high waistband and cuffed ankles. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Eraser Concealer Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $8.80 (orig. $9.99) This concealer has been my go-to for years, and it's time for a restock. It applies smoothly without caking or creasing around my eyes. I use the full coverage concealer on blemishes as well as dark circles, and the application stays all day. Chef'N Emulstir Salad Dressing Mixer BUY IT: $12.59 (orig. $14.99) We can all agree that homemade condiments and dressings are tastier than store-bought options. I've been searching for a vessel that can help me create dressings in my preferred proportions, as well as store and serve the sauces with ease. This Chef'N salad dressing shaker does this thanks to its measurement markers, leaf-proof seal, and easy-pour spout. The $13 tool even has a built-in plunger to emulsify ingredients for perfectly blended homemade buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, and vinaigrettes. Soda Pilot Lug Sole Chelsea Ankle Bootie Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $31.99 (orig. $108.99) A new season calls for new shoes, and these now-$32 Chelsea boots are the perfect wardrobe addition for fall. The leather slip-on boots come in several colors, and because they're so affordable, I'm snagging them in black and cognac brown. Levoit Air Purifier Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $84.99 (orig. $99.99) This Levoit air purifier is the remedy for my fall allergy flare ups. It's made with a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter to remove 99.97 percent of allergens, dust, dander, pet hair, and odors. It even has a sleep mode for uninterrupted shut-eye. Lodge Scraper Combo Courtesy of Amazon Lodge cast iron pan I love my Lodge cast iron pan, but I must say, cleaning it is unpleasant. I never feel like I'm getting the stuck-on grease when I hand wash the pan. That's why I'm grabbing this scraper combo that's 33 percent off. One cleans traditional cast iron and the other is for grill pans—the toughest kind to clean in my opinion. Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker Courtesy of Amazon BUY IT: $39.99 (orig. $49.99) I've wanted a slow cooker for years because it's the perfect set-and-forget way to make tender and flavorful meals. I've wanted a slow cooker for years because it's the perfect set-and-forget way to make tender and flavorful meals. This $30 Crock-Pot has a 7-quart capacity to make roasts, stews, soups, and chilis without any active cooking. Plus, the removable stoneware pot and lid are dishwasher-safe.