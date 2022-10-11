12 Can't-Miss Deals Our Shopping Editor Is Grabbing Before The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ends

As a shopping editor, Amazon sale events are my kind of Super Bowl. Now that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially live, scrolling through thousands of deals to catch the very best has finally kicked off. And let me just say, the deals are good.

From now until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, you can snag huge deals for hundreds of dollars off before the holiday shopping season even starts. Instead of browsing the extensive sale pages and hidden storefronts, I decided to give you a sneak peek of the deals I'm personally buying as an Amazon expert. Did I mention that the prices start at just $6?

Editor-Picked Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

From iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Levoit air purifiers to Joseph Joseph adjustable rolling pins, there are tons of functional home must-haves available at a big discount. I've even included markdowns on a few fan-favorite beauty and style items I'm grabbing, too. Keep scrolling to score deals up to 71 percent off before they vanish.