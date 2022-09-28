Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale—Here Are The Best Deals You Can Already Shop

Amazon just announced its first Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. The 48-hour sale event is similar to the traditional Prime Day event, but it's curated for shoppers who want to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush for less.

For new Amazon shoppers, the two-day sale event will feature hundreds of thousands of deals across its entire site. Meaning, you can score savings on everything from home decor to kitchen essentials and electronics. You can still shop the sale if you're not a Prime member, but members do get benefits like exclusive deals, steeper discounts, and free two-day shipping.

The Prime Early Access Sale may be a few weeks away, but Amazon has already slashed prices on customer-favorites. Below, shop must-see deals on furniture, home and kitchen appliances, and cookware before they sell out.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Early Home Deals

With the change of seasons, it's time to give your home a refresh—not just with plaid throw pillows and pumpkin scented candles, but also with fresh bed sheets, updated cleaning tools, and new storage solutions. If vacuuming is your least favorite chore (and we don't blame you), check out the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum that does the hard work for you thanks to its smart navigation system and three brushes for 29 percent off. Elevate your bedroom with these cooling microfiber bed sheets that start at just $23 right now, and on chilly nights opt for this two-sided fleece throw blanket that's 40 percent off.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Early Kitchen Deals

Whether you're a seasoned home cook or just introducing yourself to the kitchen, it's important to equip yourself with the best tools. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on cookware must-haves, including the Le Creuset casserole cerise, a Calphalon 10-Piece cookware set, and the Lodge cast iron skillet for 30 percent off. You can get helpful tools at a discount, too, like the KitchenAid can opener for 43 percent off and this silicone handle holder for only $6.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Early Furniture Deals

You can score deals on top-selling furniture to spruce up your living room, bedroom, office, and entryway. Shop furniture that doubles as storage solutions, like this coat rack that offers shoe storage, this industrial bookshelf for 26 percent off, and this bathroom cart for only $20. Even Casper mattresses are on sale for 10 percent off to keep you comfortable and supported in all sleeping positions.

FAQ and Shopping Tips

What Is the Prime Early Access Sale?

Like Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale promises huge discounts on nearly everything throughout its site. It's catered to help customers get ahead of holiday shopping while saving big. Most of the deals will be available throughout the two-day sale, but hundreds will be scheduled for just a few hours, so be sure to check the site throughout the event.

When Is the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale starts at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday, October 11 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Don't want to wait until mid-October to shop? Amazon is offering thousands of early deals weeks ahead of the sale event. You can find them in Amazon's goldbox deals section.

How Is the Prime Early Access Sale Different from Prime Day?

Even though the Prime Early Access Sale mimics the structure of its predecessor, Prime Day, this sale event will include never-before-seen benefits. These features comprise a Top 100 list that spotlights the most popular products and gift ideas. Speaking of gift ideas: Amazon will have a few gift guides that you can shop directly—including a Toys We Love section and a Home Gift Guide that will have favorite picks for just about anyone on your list.

If you're coming for the holiday sayings, you should stay for the hidden deals on subscriptions. Right now, Amazon is offering a four month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, and three months for non-Prime members. If you order takeout regularly, consider this incredible deal on Grubhub+ that offers 12 months of free delivery on orders over $12. And you can even save up to 50 percent off on rentals and purchases on Prime Video through October 7.

Like Prime Day, the sale favors Prime members by offering exclusive deals, higher discounts, and free two-day shipping. If you're not a Prime member, you can still shop thousands of markdowns, but we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial to get the most from the sale.

What Are Some Shopping Tips for the Prime Early Access Sale?

While you could head to the sale without a list in mind, savvy shoppers will appreciate these insider tips that will help you take advantage of the highest savings.

Get "Deal Watch" Notifications.

Prime members can opt in to receive deal alert notifications on related items based on their search results and viewed items. Simply head to the Amazon mobile app and sign up for "Watch-a-Deal" notifications in the Programs and Features section in your settings to get push notifications during the sale.

Ask Alexa.

It's no secret that Alexa knows all things Amazon—and you can use her to create your own wishlists, shopping cart, and save for later lists through the device. She'll even alert you up to 24 hours before each item goes on sale to prep you for smart shopping.

Check the Movers & Shakers and Today's Deals Lists.

Other sections that are helpful to use on Amazon include the Movers & Shakers list that highlights trending products purchased by shoppers. The page is updated every 24 hours, so you can keep an eye on the popular products customers around the world are grabbing.

Another can't-miss page is the Today's Deals section that offers exactly what it sounds—the best deals currently offered on the site. You can filter the list by category, deal type, price, percentage off, and average customer reviews to make scrolling a breeze.

Related: