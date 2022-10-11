The 36 Best Home Deals To Shop During Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, Starting At Just $9  

Score Prime Day-level markdowns on kitchen and home appliances, cookware, furniture, decor, and outdoor gear. 

By
Melanie Fincher
Melanie Fincher
Melanie Fincher

Melanie Fincher has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2019. She is currently Associate Commerce Editor for Real Simple. Previously, she wrote SEO-driven content for Allrecipes, including product reviews, cooking tutorials, food news, and more.

She received a B.A. in Journalism and International Affairs from the University of Georgia. Throughout college, Melanie wrote news and native advertising stories featured in publications such as the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Naples Realtor Magazine, and MagnifyMoney.com.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

black-decker-powerseries-extreme-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-for-pets
Photo: Amazon

In case you haven't heard, Amazon is hosting its first ever Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12, helping to close the gap between Prime Day in July and Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals later in the year. During the Early Access Sale, Prime members will have exclusive access to holiday deals, including hot ticket items from must-have home and kitchen brands like Cuisinart, Bissell, Casper, Coleman, and more.

While the sale isn't exclusively for Prime members, most of the deals and perks are members-only, so if you're not a member, we'd suggest signing up for a 30-day free trial now to take advantage of all the deals before the holiday season. If you're looking for inspiration, Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list features a curated selection of some of the best deals to shop during the 48-hour event.

Still feeling overwhelmed with options? Check out our editor-curated picks for the best kitchen, home, and outdoor deals for the upcoming season, and take satisfaction in knowing you'll be ahead of the game this holiday shopping season.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Kitchen Deals

Cuisinart C77WTR-15P Classic Forged Triple Rivet
Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you have a specific gadget in mind or you're looking to find the perfect gift for the home cook on your list, the Prime Early Access Sale is not lacking when it comes to kitchen deals. The Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Cutlery Block Set—now just $55—makes a great gift for a first kitchen, and shoppers say the knives' performance rivals far more expensive sets: "The quality is amazing; I can finally cut tomatoes again!" says one Amazon shopper.

The sale features a number of food storage and organization solutions as well, such as the Cuisinel Heavy-Duty Pan Organizer, now 27 percent off, for keeping heavy cast iron pans organized, or the Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Savers, now 44 percent off, which shoppers say keep produce fresh for weeks, as opposed to just days.

You'll also find no shortage of kitchen appliance deals, including the top-rated Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill—marked down by $52—which can grill, air fry, bake, roast, and dehydrate all in one versatile appliance.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Courtesy of Amazon

If you or someone you know is in the market for a new vacuum or cleaning device, there's no better time to score a great deal on top brands like Bissell, Shark, and iRobot. Plus, the internet-favorite Levoit Core 300S Air Purifier, which one reviewer claims works "wonders" for pet allergies, is now just $105. And as the dry winter air makes its arrival, the Levoit Classic 200 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier—now 20 percent off—provides relief for dry skin, sore throats, respiratory illness, and more.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Furniture and Decor Deals

Nourison 26" Coastal Feather Texture Table Lamp
Courtesy of Amazon

Consider the Prime Early Access Sale your invitation to revitalize your space with new furniture and decor, such as this coastal-inspired Nourison Coastal Feather Texture Table Lamp, now 30 percent off, or this Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Modern Plush Rug, now $63 off, which one reviewer says, "creates a nice cozy look in the bedroom and feels nice on the feet."

Best Prime Early Access Sale Bedding Deals

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket
Courtesy of Amazon

This Casper Weighted Blanket, which is marked down to $99 during the sale, makes a warm and cozy gift for the homebody on your list, or anyone who could benefit from some extra shuteye. And if you're in need of a new mattress, the Nod by Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam Mattress is now just $280, and one Amazon shopper says the "supportive and soft" mattress helps them wake up without back pain.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Patio and Outdoor Deals

Flash Furniture Grandstand Comfort Seats
Courtesy of Amazon

Fall is arguably the best time of year in the South, so there's no better time than now to stock up on outdoor gear and furniture. Grab a set of these Flash Furniture Ultra-Padded Stadium Chairs while they're 15 percent off for a more comfortable gameday experience. And if you're thinking ahead to winter, the Yitahome Large Deck Box is perfect for storing outdoor cushions, pool supplies, and more during the off-season, and it's now just $143.

More Prime Early Access Sale Deals

