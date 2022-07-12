The 28 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now, Starting at Just $20
Prime Day is officially underway, and the 48-hour savings event features major markdowns across all categories, including vacuums, kitchen appliances, cookware, home decor, furniture, outdoor products, and more. Amazon Prime members can also expect tons of members-only offerings and prime-exclusive coupons. Not a member? Anyone can sign up for a 30-day free trial and gain access to all the exclusive savings, as well as two-day shipping.
In addition to popular home and food brands like Bissell and Ninja, this year's Prime Day will feature many small and mid-sized businesses. In fact, Prime members can even enter the retailer's sweepstakes and earn one entry for every dollar spent on eligible small business products, up to $1,500.
You can shop all the Prime Day Deals here, where you'll find massive discounts on home, kitchen, and outdoor products—including everything you need for summertime entertaining. We've curated our favorite can't-miss deals to shop this Prime Day—but be sure to act now, because these products are going to move fast.
Best Prime Day Home Appliance and Kitchen Deals
Amazon is slashing prices on name-brand appliances and kitchen products, including Bissell, Keurig, Cosori, and more. The viral customer-favorite Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is just $87, and as one reviewer said, "if you have pets this is an absolute must." If you're in the market for a robot vacuum, the best-selling eufy RobotVac 11S is currently $81 off. And for less than $50, you can grab the Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier, which has over 2,300 five-star ratings on Amazon.
The kitchen deals are just as good—Ninja's Hot & Cold Brew System is just what you need to beat the Southern heat—use it to create coffeehouse style drinks at home, including cold brew coffee and iced tea. "I no longer go to Starbucks any more," wrote one reviewer who gave the brewing system five stars. Plus, the #1 best-selling Cosori Premium Detachable Basket Air Fryer is now on sale for $112, and your new work-from-home best friend, the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, is just $100.
Additional kitchen deals include this five-star trifle bowl from Anchor Hocking for all your no-bake summer desserts, which makes "the trouble of making the layers visually pay off," according to one shopper.
- Bissell Little Green $86.99 (orig. $123.59)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $95 (orig. $199.99)
- eufy RobotVac 11S $119 (orig. $199.99)
- Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier $42.49 (orig. $49.99)
- Ninja Hot & Cold Brew System $134.99 (orig. $195.21)
- Cosori Premium Detachable Basket Air Fryer $112.46 (orig. $119.99)
- Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker $99.99 (orig. $189.99)
- T-fal Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer $141 (orig. $164.99)
- Libbey Selene 2-Piece Cake Dome $35 (orig. $44.99)
- Anchor Hocking Monaco Footed Trifle Bowl $19.73 (orig. $28.18)
- Songmics Dual Trash Garbage Can $111.99 (orig. $139.99)
Best Prime Day Furniture and Decor Deals
Score deals on top-rated furniture and home decor, like this vintage-inspired area rug from Unique Loom that's currently 77 percent off, or a sleek and slim console table that will easily slide behind a couch or along an entry way—which is now just $90. For a farmhouse-inspired look, the Walker Edison Six-Cubby TV Stand (now $121) and the Nathan James Hylie Bar Stool (now $50 each) will both add rustic allure to your space. And for the laundry room, grab a sturdy, woven laundry hamper for 24 percent off, too.
- Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Area Rug $174 (orig. $519.69)
- Convenience Concepts Tucson Console Table $89.72 (orig. $156.24)
- Walker Edison Wren Classic 6-Cubby TV Stand $120.80 (orig. $198.27)
- Nathan James Hylie Bar Stool $49.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Songmics Handwoven Laundry Hamper $35.99 (orig. $45.99)
Best Prime Day Bedding Deals
This year, the bedding deals are all about keeping you cool. Reviewer say the Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Sheets—now just $49 for a set—are great for those who sleep warm, and one even wrote that when they use them, they "don't wake up sweating in the middle of the night." Additionally, both the Sleep Innovations mattress topper, which is now 45 percent off, and the Vibe memory foam mattress, which is also 45 percent off, feature layers of cooling gel to draw heat away from the body and provide a more comfortable night's rest.
- Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Sheet Set $49.10 (orig. $59.99)
- Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Enhanced Support Mattress Topper $109.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress $174.72 was ($315.99)
- Classic Brands Defend-a-Bed Deluxe Mattress Protector $21.25 (orig. $29.99)
- Elrene Home Fashions Farmhouse Living Collection Throw Blanket $25.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Prime Day Patio and Outdoor Deals
Summer is in full swing, and with it comes grilling and patio season. Update your outdoor entertaining space with this Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, which one five-star reviewer says still looks vibrant aftering going "through the weather ringer from summer til December." Complete the look with these Signature Design by Ashley Adirondack chairs, available in five different colors, and now just $144 each. The Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill is also marked down by $100, and can be used to grill, smoke, bake, roast, and braise all in one appliance.
For some outdoor fun, the Intex River Run II Inflatable Floating Lake Tube—now $26—is designed with two lounges and built-in cooler for luxury floating, and one five-star reviewer said it even survived a trip down a "faster river with many tree roots and rocks sticking out of the banks" without it popping or getting damaged. Lastly, the Coleman Screened Canopy is now $104, and offers protection from sun, wind, and bugs—so you can make it through mosquito season unscathed.
- Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug $95.34 (orig. $101.34)
- Signature Design by Ashley Sundown Treasure Adirondack Chair $144.19 (orig. $311.99)
- Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill $599.95 (orig. $699.95)
- Intex River Run II Inflatable Floating Lake Tube $25.99 (orig. $39.97)
- Coleman Screened Canopy Sun Shelter with Instant Setup $103.68 (orig. $159.99)
- Alpine Corporation Metal Bistro Set $78.39 (orig. $159.99)
- Coleman Xtreme Portable Cooler $55.99 (orig. $79.99)