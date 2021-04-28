All of This Furniture Is Secretly on Sale at Amazon 

These are the best deals hiding in Amazon’s outlet store.
By Christie Calucchia
April 28, 2021
Savvy online shoppers already know about one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets: a little-known outlet section filled with overstocked items at seriously discounted prices. For the unfamiliar, you can navigate to the digital shop by clicking the “Today’s Deal” button on the top banner of Amazon’s home page, then selecting the “Outlet” tab. This reveals a categorized page of deals, ranging from small knickknacks to big-ticket items.

If you’ve been itching to make some furniture upgrades, this section is the place to go. Whether your living room needs a refresh, your bedroom is lacking a few key pieces, or your home office never really came together, Amazon has you covered with dozens of furniture deals hiding in the outlet section. You’ll find bed frames, office chairs, desks, end tables, mattress toppers, and so much more, all at a fraction of their regular prices. 

While some of the deals will only save you a few dollars, others are over 50 percent off, so it’s definitely worth searching through. For instance, this mesh office chair is 57 percent off, bringing the price down from $120 to $51. It’s just the thing to finally complete your work-from-home space (one year later). And this upholstered platform bed frame from Zinus, a popular online furniture store, is another one of the most impressive discounts we came across. It usually goes for $250, but you can order the queen-size bed frame for only $139 right now.

Ready to discover more amazing discounted furniture? Head to Amazon’s under-the-radar furniture outlet section, or keep scrolling to shop seven sale items we’ve uncovered for you.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Flash Furniture Mesh Swivel Office Chair

Buy It: $51.26 (orig. $120); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

Buy It: 139.13 (orig. $250); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Sauder North Avenue Pedestal Desk

Buy It: $67.66 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Creative Co-Op Round Metal Accent Table

Buy It: $88.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Winsome Xola Media Console

Buy It: $155.05 (orig. $295); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Stone & Beam Mid-Century Modern Dining Chair Set of 2

Buy It: $152.87 (orig. $187.65); amazon.com
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Sweetnight Queen Mattress Topper

Buy It: $155 (orig. $198); amazon.com
