You’ll Never Buy Pricey Linens Again After Trying Amazon's #1-Selling Sheets With More Than 199K Ratings

There are so many deals to be had on Amazon. Whether it's the Warehouse, the Outlet, or the secret Amazon Coupons section, the mega retailer has savings opportunities aplenty. But, if perusing isn't quite your thing and you'd rather get straight to the point, there are certain buys that don't require additional Amazon know-how. They're just good, no-brainer picks at great prices, and they're usually sitting at the top of Amazon's best sellers lists. One of our most recent finds? AmazonBasics Lightweight Super Soft Microfiber Sheet Set, linens that clock in under $15 for a twin set and come with more than 199K ratings. Oh, and they're sitting pretty in the number one spot in both the Home & Kitchen and Sheet & Pillowcase Sets categories on Amazon. We must be dreaming. BUY IT: starting at $14.99; amazon.com

The 100% microfiber sheets come in six sizes (twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king) and a variety of solid colors and patterns. Our favorites include the gingham options (taupe, light blue, and navy) and solid Bright White—you can never go wrong with white linens after all. Each set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and one pillowcase for twin sizes and two pillowcases for sizes full through California king. The fitted sheet should work with mattresses up to 16-inches deep. They're machine washable and dry-able, though it's recommended to tumble dry on the lowest setting.

With a whopping 147,505 five-star ratings at the time of publishing this story, the feedback from happy customers will keep you entertained for hours. One reviewer wrote, "You get a LOT MORE than you pay for!!" While another praised the sheets for being a wonder for hot weather. Oh we know we got you with hot weather, and you're not alone. We'll be hard-pressed not to add at least a few of these sheet sets to our Amazon cart. Being caught without a fresh set of sheets in the linen closet is a conundrum worth avoiding at any cost—this time it just so happens to be $14.99.