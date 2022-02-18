Our Favorite Picks from Amazon's Presidents Day Sale
Since Presidents Day takes place near the end of winter, its yearly sale is the best time to grab the things you need to get your home ready for spring. Think: breathable sheets to prepare for warmer nights, quick-drying bath towels for humid days, air purifiers to tackle allergy season, and cordless vacuums for easier spring-cleaning.
If you want all of the above (and more), then you shouldn't miss Amazon's Presidents Day discounts. As a lifestyle shopping writer who spends hours hunting for the best deals online, I've narrowed it down to nine eye-catching discounts worth your while at Amazon—some of which are even at their lowest prices in the past month.
Best Presidents Day Home and Kitchen Deals on Amazon
- Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets, Starting at $38.99 with coupon (orig. $90)
- Snuggle-Pedic Original Memory Foam Pillow, Starting at $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Checkered Chef Baking Sheet with Wire Rack Set, $18.69 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Lodge 10.24-Inch Cast Iron Combo Cooker, $41.86 (orig. $79.50)
- Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, $249.95 (orig. $400)
- Tommy Bahama 6-Piece Northern Pacific Collection Waffle Towel Set, $38.61 (orig. $49.99)
- Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $184.99)
- Levoit Core 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier, $79.98 (orig. $89.99)
- Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
It's time to switch out those hefty blankets and cozy flannel sheets you've been snuggling up with all winter. Spring calls for breathable, lightweight bedding like these naturally cooling bamboo sheets. They feel silky soft and are on sale starting at $39 after you apply a digital coupon good for an extra 40 percent off. Same goes for this Snuggle-Pedic cooling memory foam pillow that one reviewer called "the best pillow" they've ever owned (it's on sale for only $29).
To freshen up the air in your home with humid, allergy-filled days coming, grab Levoit's air purifier with a true HEPA filter that connects to your smartphone while it's 15 percent off. You can also get rid of dust with Tineco's TikTok-famous iFloor wet and dry vacuum, or if you want a more traditional vacuum, pick up Shark's anti-allergen handheld vacuum. A reviewer said it's a "really great vacuum" for homes with pet hair, and it's $100 off this weekend.
Perennial kitchen favorites such as Lodge's cast-iron combo cooker and Le Creuset's Dutch oven are both majorly on sale; the latter is even at its lowest price in the past 30 days, according to Amazon. Whether you're making mac and cheese or grilling chicken, these kitchen tools will come in handy for just about every cooking task.
Amazon's home and kitchen deals tend to fly off shelves at such low prices, so you really shouldn't wait to check out these major markdowns. Shop the nine best home and kitchen deals at Amazon this Presidents Day weekend below.