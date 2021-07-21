All of These Handmade Goods on Amazon Are Made by Southerners
Nothing beats shopping from small businesses in your area. You can find unique goods while supporting local artisans and entrepreneurs at the same time. But when it comes to convenience, online shopping through large sites like Amazon is often your best option. So what if you could support local small business owners while easily shopping online?
Amazon has a special storefront for handmade products from makers around the U.S that lets you do just that. The under-the-radar section called Amazon Handmade allows shoppers to source one-of-a-kind jewelry, handcrafted home goods, small-batch skincare products, and more from people across the country. Many makers also provide background information about their business's story, so you can learn about a brand and support their mission all from the comfort of your own home.
It's even easy to support businesses in your own community, as Amazon gives shoppers the option to search for products by region. Once you've selected a region, you can narrow it down further and explore items by state. For instance, if you want to shop products sourced from Alabama, select the Southeast region, then click on the state's name. This takes you to a page filled with items made in Alabama, including scented candles, wall art, and jewelry.
There are products available from businesses located in every Southern state, from Nebraska to Oklahoma. Whether you live nearby or have moved far from home, this special section of Amazon is a great way to feel connected to people across the country, no matter where you are. And what's better than getting your shopping done while supporting fellow Southerners?
Ahead, check out eight products from Southern-based small businesses you can buy on Amazon today. They make wonderful gifts for friends, family, and yourself.