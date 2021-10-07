You Can Get Black Friday-Level Deals on Home, Kitchen, and Fashion Essentials Right Now on Amazon
Believe it or not, the holidays are swiftly approaching, and that means it's time to start shopping. Now more than ever, early planning is crucial for getting everyone (and everything) on your list without shipping delays. And starting now doesn't mean you'll miss out on big holiday sales: Amazon just released thousands of deals on home and cleaning must-haves, kitchen essentials, and fall fashion that you'll want to nab fast. Prices are comparable to what you'll find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday—possibly even better—so why wait?
Conveniently, you can find a whole section dedicated to impressive daily deals on the site. And if you're looking for great gifts at great prices, you have to check out Amazon's Holiday Gift Guides. But if you're in the market for functional and high-quality home and cleaning gadgets at budget prices, keep scrolling to see the best deals available right now.
To prepare your home for guests this season, pick up the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum, which is $120 off when you apply the on-page coupon. It starts cleaning at the press of a button on your phone and can transition from vacuuming tile to carpet without a snag. And for the guest bedroom, consider the Easeland All Season Down Alternative Comforter. The duvet has a breathable, no-clump design that will keep its user comfortable yet snuggly-warm for just $50.
Best Home and Cleaning Tool Deals
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum, $179.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99)
- Honeywell Home T5 Touchscreen Thermostat, $60.74 (orig. $91)
- Easeland All Season Down Alternative Duvet Comforter, $49.90 (original $69)
- Light 'N' Easy Steam Mop, $61.74 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
- Jonathan Y Area Amir Moroccan Rug, $70.32 (orig. $107)
Because you'll be cooking up a storm for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's important to have the right tools in the kitchen. Start with this gorgeous Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Dutch Oven, available in several vibrant colors that are begging to be displayed on a burner. You can use the versatile piece on the stove for soup stock and then throw it in an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for pot roast.
Another fan favorite is Crockpot's 8-Quart Slow Cooker that's all about the "set it and forget it" lifestyle. The now-$52 slow cooker is easy to use with its digital control panel and can prepare delicious holiday meals. And since it's the holidays, there have to be cookies: With the Cuisinart Power Advantage Hand Mixer, you can make batters without strain thanks to five speed settings and a powerful 220-watt motor.
Best Kitchen and Cookware Deals
- Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $115)
- Crockpot 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $51.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer, $39.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68)
- Presto Stainless Steel Dual Basket Deep Fryer, $67.39 (orig. $99.99)
Amazon has tons of stylish Southern fall essentials at deep discounts, too. For warmer days, you'll want to grab the Merokeety Striped T-Shirt Midi Dress that has three-quarter sleeves and a flattering elastic waistband. It's available in 19 pretty colors.
If you're looking for a new pair of jeans, Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans are a great option. They have a comfy, relaxed fit thanks to a touch of elastane in the cotton-denim fabric blend. With a mid-rise waist, they come out to just $40 right now. And to upgrade your shoe game, might we suggest the adorable Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Booties that are made with real leather and have a stylish side-zipper closure. At just $83, they're an absolute steal.
Best Fashion Deals
- Merokeety Striped T-Shirt Midi Dress, starting at $30.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans, $39.99 (orig. $59.50)
- Exlura High-Waisted Pleated Midi Skirt, $29.89 (orig. $38.89)
- Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan, $33.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie, starting at $82.86 (orig. $129)
If you're still hungry for more deals, feel free to check out Amazon's entire Holiday Prep Shop and incredible Gift Guides section, but just know—these deals are only here for a limited time.