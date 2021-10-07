You Can Get Black Friday-Level Deals on Home, Kitchen, and Fashion Essentials Right Now on Amazon

Believe it or not, the holidays are swiftly approaching, and that means it's time to start shopping. Now more than ever, early planning is crucial for getting everyone (and everything) on your list without shipping delays. And starting now doesn't mean you'll miss out on big holiday sales: Amazon just released thousands of deals on home and cleaning must-haves, kitchen essentials, and fall fashion that you'll want to nab fast. Prices are comparable to what you'll find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday—possibly even better—so why wait?