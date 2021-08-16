If Your Garbage Disposal Needs a Good Cleaning, Add These $3 Tablets To Your Cart ASAP
Whether it's been a while since you've cleaned your garbage disposal or your current way of cleaning isn't getting the job done, Amazon shoppers have found the solution for a clean, fresh garbage disposal. The best part is that it cleans in just a matter of seconds and will only set you back $1 per tablet.
Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner Tablets, which are sold on Amazon in a set of three for $2.99, were formulated to create a scrubbing action to clean the disposal and remove buildup that can cause unwanted odors over time. To use Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner, turn the faucet on and allow a low flow of hot water to run. Then, place one tablet in the disposal and turn it on for 15 to 30 seconds. You may see foam rise on each side of your sink. Finally, turn off the disposal and rinse away the foam and any residue that may have formed.
Reviewers agree that the Affresh cleaning tablets work better than any other tricks they've tried for removing garbage disposal odors. One shared, "Our garbage disposal has been giving off a terrible smell recently, and nothing I've done has fixed it. I tried Drain-o, I tried baking soda and vinegar, nothing worked for more than a couple days. I used one of these two weeks ago and haven't smelled a thing since."
In addition to removing built-up grime, it's recommended that you use the tablets once per month to help keep your disposal clean and prevent odors from building. "We use our disposal very frequently, so this easy monthly preventive method is important to preserving the longevity of our disposal and getting rid of any nastiness down there," said another reviewer.
If you've never actually cleaned your garbage disposal, your secret is safe with us, but now is the time to change that. Thanks to Affresh, your garbage disposal can be as good as new after just a few cleanings.
BUY IT: $2.99; amazon.com