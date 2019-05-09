Why 800 Square Feet Is the Perfect Size Home for Empty Nesters
The tiny house movement has taken over, and we aren't opposed. Moving into a smaller home isn't as big of a sacrifice as you might think. Sure, you're scaling back on physical square footage, but you'll be saving big in other areas. Eight hundred square feet may sound claustrophobic (especially if more than one person is planning on living there full-time), but it's the ideal amount of space for homeowners who are looking to downsize.
Downsizing to a smaller house is a practical, cost-efficient option, especially for retirees. Cutting back on square footage can also mean cutting back on the maintenance that goes into caring for a larger home, which can be both physically and financially taxing. Less upkeep means more time and funds for things like travel. Returning to a smaller home base between trips to visit family is also a lot less overwhelming to manage. An 800-square-foot house is bigger than it sounds. A home this size can pack in two bedrooms, one bath, a kitchen, and a living space. That's still enough room to host supper club or overnight guests. Don't believe us? Browse these tiny Southern Living House Plans to see a variety of layouts and architectural styles.
Maximizing every inch of a cozy cottage will save it from feeling like a shoebox. Decluttering is key—prioritize the things you can't live without and then get rid of the rest. Smart storage solutions will also save big on space, like sliding a stackable washer and dryer into a closet. Or display cookbooks on open shelving so your collection can double as decor. Extending living areas outdoors can also help your home feel bigger, like centering an alfresco sitting room around a backyard patio.
Tiny houses aren't for everyone. Prioritize the needs for your stage of life. A family with three kids? Hold off. Empty nesters? Call your real estate agent.