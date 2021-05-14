Historic South of Broad Stunner Hits the Market in Charleston

A beautiful, historic home with one of the most prestigious addresses in Charleston, South Carolina, could be yours. All you need is just shy of $4 million!

Charlestonians know that properties like the one at 6 Legare Street don’t hit the market very often, and for good reason.

Nestled among towering live oaks, the Wilkinson House has been a South of Broad fixture since 1885. This 5,012-square-foot residence boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and every modern convenience. Currently listed by Helen Geer of William Means Real Estate, the 136-year-old home was recently upgraded to include all new shutters, completely restored piazzas, new exterior finishes, and a top-of-the line chef’s kitchen.

Other highlights include soaring ceilings, a sprawling main suite, a private walled garden, and rooftop views.

“It is truly a fabulous home,” Geer told Southern Living.

The home at 6 Legare Street is currently listed for $3,950,000. Join us for a tour?