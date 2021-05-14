Historic South of Broad Stunner Hits the Market in Charleston

By Meghan Overdeep
May 14, 2021
Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

A beautiful, historic home with one of the most prestigious addresses in Charleston, South Carolina, could be yours. All you need is just shy of $4 million!

Charlestonians know that properties like the one at 6 Legare Street don’t hit the market very often, and for good reason.

Nestled among towering live oaks, the Wilkinson House has been a South of Broad fixture since 1885. This 5,012-square-foot residence boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and every modern convenience. Currently listed by Helen Geer of William Means Real Estate, the 136-year-old home was recently upgraded to include all new shutters, completely restored piazzas, new exterior finishes, and a top-of-the line chef’s kitchen.

Other highlights include soaring ceilings, a sprawling main suite, a private walled garden, and rooftop views.

“It is truly a fabulous home,” Geer told Southern Living.

The home at 6 Legare Street is currently listed for $3,950,000. Join us for a tour?

1 of 11

Formal Entryway

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

Sidelights and a transom let plenty of natural light pour into the foyer, where original hardwood take the spotlight.

2 of 11

Lovely Living Room

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

The formal living room features large windows and a cool color palette.

3 of 11

Formal Dining Room

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining. We love how the spacious dining room flows seamlessly into the kitchen, den, and main hallway.

4 of 11

Modern Kitchen

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

Chefs, rejoice! The updated kitchen features a large center island, marble countertops, an industrial range, and the most charming breakfast nook.

5 of 11

Comfortable Den

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

Relax with friends and family in the spacious den that features remote-controlled shades and a working, wood-burning fireplace.

6 of 11

Al Fresco Bliss

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

Is that haint blue we see?

7 of 11

Main Staircase

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

The home’s main staircase has been restored to its original glory.

8 of 11

Second Floor Suite

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

Upstairs you’ll find a luxurious main suite boasting remote-controlled shades and a sitting room with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling built-ins.

9 of 11

Piazza Access

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

The main bedroom enjoys easy access to the second-floor piazza.

10 of 11

Beautiful Garden

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

All that’s missing is a mint julep!

Sunset Views

Sunset Views

Credit: William Means Real Estate/Keen Eye Marketing

It doesn’t get more gorgeous than this.

