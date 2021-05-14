Historic South of Broad Stunner Hits the Market in Charleston
A beautiful, historic home with one of the most prestigious addresses in Charleston, South Carolina, could be yours. All you need is just shy of $4 million!
Charlestonians know that properties like the one at 6 Legare Street don’t hit the market very often, and for good reason.
Nestled among towering live oaks, the Wilkinson House has been a South of Broad fixture since 1885. This 5,012-square-foot residence boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and every modern convenience. Currently listed by Helen Geer of William Means Real Estate, the 136-year-old home was recently upgraded to include all new shutters, completely restored piazzas, new exterior finishes, and a top-of-the line chef’s kitchen.
Other highlights include soaring ceilings, a sprawling main suite, a private walled garden, and rooftop views.
“It is truly a fabulous home,” Geer told Southern Living.
The home at 6 Legare Street is currently listed for $3,950,000. Join us for a tour?
Formal Entryway
Sidelights and a transom let plenty of natural light pour into the foyer, where original hardwood take the spotlight.
Lovely Living Room
The formal living room features large windows and a cool color palette.
Formal Dining Room
The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining. We love how the spacious dining room flows seamlessly into the kitchen, den, and main hallway.
Modern Kitchen
Chefs, rejoice! The updated kitchen features a large center island, marble countertops, an industrial range, and the most charming breakfast nook.
Comfortable Den
Relax with friends and family in the spacious den that features remote-controlled shades and a working, wood-burning fireplace.
Al Fresco Bliss
Is that haint blue we see?
Main Staircase
The home’s main staircase has been restored to its original glory.
Second Floor Suite
Upstairs you’ll find a luxurious main suite boasting remote-controlled shades and a sitting room with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling built-ins.
Piazza Access
The main bedroom enjoys easy access to the second-floor piazza.
Beautiful Garden
All that’s missing is a mint julep!
Sunset Views
It doesn’t get more gorgeous than this.